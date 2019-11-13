Soccer

Bafana vs Ghana: Key matchups to watch in crunch Afcon showdown

13 November 2019 - 15:51 By Marc Strydom
Percy Tau of Bafana Bafana during the Training Match between South Africa and Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on September 04, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Percy Tau of Bafana Bafana during the Training Match between South Africa and Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on September 04, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana would love to earn at least a draw against Ghana at Cape Coast Stadium to get their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign off to a positive start.

TimesLIVE looks at three key matchups as Molefi Ntseki’s Bafana take on a troubled Black Stars – whose coach‚ Kwesi Appiah‚ is under pressure after a last-16 exit at the 2019 Afcon in Egypt– on Thursday night (kickoff 7pm Ghana time‚ 9pm SA time).

1. Bongani Zungu vs Thomas Partey

Partey is the successor to Michael Essien in Ghana’s defensive midfield.

The Atletico Madrid star shares a number of his predecessor’s qualities‚ not least the ability to challenge with a force that makes onlookers fear for the coninued existence of the opponent’s bones.

He also has an ability to find direct passes from deep that turn defence into attack.

Amiens SC star Zungu showed all his class for Bafana reaching the Egypt 2019 quarterfinals‚ including a masterclass display as SA shocked hosts Egypt.

Box-to-box midfielder Zungu‚ skilful and no slouch physically either‚ will come into direct contact with Partey in what should be a crunching encounter.

2. Percy Tau vs Kasim Nuhu

SA’s most exciting attacking talent Tau has made a bright start in a European top-flight league for Club Brugge this season‚ including matching his skills and pace against giants in the Uefa Champions League.

With Metz defender John Boye out injured‚ his Nations Cup central defensive partner Nuhu will take up the leadership of Ghana’s back four against Bafana.

He competes at a high level on loan at the Bundesliga’s newly-promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf‚ but Tau can give just about any centreback nightmares when he’s on song.

3. Andre and Jordan Ayew vs Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi

Ghana’s disappointing Nations Cup in Egypt has put pressure on Appiah to begin rebuilding‚ and perhaps start discarding some of the stars of the generation who lost on penalties to Ivory Coast in the 2015 Afcon final.

Ghana legend Abedi Pele Ayew’s most prominent son‚ Andre (Swansea City)‚ goes further back than that.

He was a star in the Ba-Ghana Ba-Ghana combination who lost on penalties to Uruguay in a heartbreaking 2010 World Cup quarterfinal at Soccer City.

Jordan Ayew was not in the 2010 squad‚ only making his international debut in September 2010‚ but has notched 56 caps and 15 goals since.

The strike partnership (Andre can also play on the left) remain the most influential cog and destructive influence for the Black Stars.

SA’s centreback partnership‚ the Bidvest Wits pairing of Hlatshwayo and Mkhwanazi‚ were never overawed against some classy attacks at Egypt 2019.

They will be severely tested by the world-class skills‚ touches‚ and running into spaces of the Ayews.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman throws bra at Mapimpi during Bok tour in East London Rugby
  2. Parker dived like he was getting into a swimming pool, says irate Pirates boss Soccer
  3. Pirates superfan Goodenough clears the air on 'joining Chiefs': I will never ... Soccer
  4. Spitting fire: how Rulani Mokwena took heated derby into the press room Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'I can’t go to Germany because they won’t take ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
Malema on Mugabe: 5 takeaways from Juju's address

Related articles

  1. Millions face Bafana Bafana vs Ghana broadcast blackout Soccer
  2. Mvala insists he's not intimidated by the superstars in the Bafana team Soccer
  3. Bafana coach Ntseki leans towards caution and experience in Ghana Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba hits form in France ahead of crucial ... Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Ntseki sends two mentors on a covert reconnaissance mission Soccer
  6. Bafana captain Hlatshwayo asks his team-mates to focus and concentrate Soccer
  7. Williams bracing for a hostile reception when Bafana face Ghana away from home Soccer
  8. Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah feeling the heat ahead of Bafana showdown Soccer
  9. Ghana captain asks his teammates to put their bodies on the line against Bafana Soccer
X