Soccer

Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung cautions against fans getting carried away

14 November 2019 - 15:36 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kaizer Motaung, Chairman of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2019 PSL Board of Governors NFD Sponsorship Announcement at the Southern Sun OR Tambo, Johannesburg on the 01 August 2019.
Kaizer Motaung, Chairman of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2019 PSL Board of Governors NFD Sponsorship Announcement at the Southern Sun OR Tambo, Johannesburg on the 01 August 2019.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung has urged fans and observers not to get carried away as the premiership leaders continue to set the pace after a blistering start to the season.

The resurgent Chiefs are unrecognisable from the side that struggled last season and coach Ernst Middendorp’s charges enjoy a healthy 10-point lead at the summit with 28 points from eleven matches after nine wins‚ one draw and one loss.

“We are happy but it is still early days‚” Motaung said with a smile on Thursday afternoon after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Annual General Meeting (AGM) where chairman Irvin Khoza announced that the league has surpassed the R1 billion mark in revenue.

Motaung‚ who was rushing out of the meeting‚ did not want to dwell too much on Chiefs’ impressive start to the season but the club’s fans have confidently declared that the league title is heading to the club's headquarters in Naturena in the south of Johannesburg at the end of the season in May.

Asked for his views coach Middendorp's impact at Chiefs since arriving in December last year‚ Motaung said the German mentor has done a sterling job.

The Chiefs boss said he was also satisfied with the progress that the technical team and the players are making.

“So far‚ so good‚” was his short answer as he walked out of the meeting.

Defending champions and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns have a game in hand but it is going to take some doing on their part to overhaul the points difference that Chiefs have opened up at the top.

Pirates superfan Goodenough clears the air on 'joining Chiefs': I will never leave

'Even Chiefs supporters were no longer wearing its jersey until they beat Pirates two times'
Sport
1 day ago

The fans can be forgiven for crowing from the rooftop as Chiefs have looked the part this season‚ notably beating bitter rivals Orlando Pirates 3-2 and Sundowns 2-0 in the league.

They are also in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout and they face Maritzburg United next weekend. They qualified by beating Pirates 4-2 on penalties in the first of two Soweto derbies played in a week.

Chiefs beefed up their team before the start of the season with the signings of players like Kearyn Baccus‚ Samir Nurkovic‚ Yagan Sasman and Lazarous Kambole.

While most of them have settled in comfortably at Naturena‚ Motaung hinted that there may be more arrivals during the January transfer window.

“It is work in progress‚ we will see what happens‚” he said.

Nurkovic‚ who has formed a devastating partnering with Leonardo Castro‚ has proved to be a hit in front of goals with some crucial goals.

Kaizer Motaung speaking after a PSL Board of Governors meeting at Emperors Palace convention centre in Johannesburg.
Kaizer Motaung speaking after a PSL Board of Governors meeting at Emperors Palace convention centre in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Sasman has shown promise in the left-back position while Baccus was impressive before he got injured.

Kambole is struggling to find his feet but Middendorp has said it that they are going to give him more time and support to get used to their way of doing things at Naturena as they expect a lot from him.

Most read

  1. Pirates superfan Goodenough clears the air on 'joining Chiefs': I will never ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'I can’t go to Germany because they won’t take ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Woman throws bra at Mapimpi during Bok tour in East London Rugby
  4. Five things you gotta know about Faf de Klerk - from his love life to THAT broek Rugby
  5. Spitting fire: how Rulani Mokwena took heated derby into the press room Soccer

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...

Related articles

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he's not losing any sleep over Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. Pirates superfan Goodenough clears the air on 'joining Chiefs': I will never ... Soccer
  3. SportsLIVE PODCAST | Give Chiefs the league title now (feat. Mark Haskins) Sport
  4. Telkom Knockout final to be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban Soccer
  5. 'I’ve got a lot of respect for Ernst Middendorp‚' says Pirates coach Mokwena Soccer
  6. IN MEMES | Kaizer Chiefs fans over the moon after Soweto derby win Soccer
  7. Spitting fire: how Rulani Mokwena took heated derby into the press room Soccer
  8. We aren't thugs, says Chiefs boss after heated Soweto derby Soccer
  9. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'I can’t go to Germany because they won’t take ... Soccer
  10. Percy Tau on the brink of joining select list of players headed by Benni ... Soccer
X