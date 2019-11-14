The Premier Soccer League were able to post a revenue of R1-billion for the first time at a Board of Governors meeting in Johannesburg‚ PSL chairman Irvin Khoza announced afterwards.

Khoza said the record revenue value of the league for the 2018-19 financial year was R1.05-billion.

This is an increase from the R938-million posted by the PSL in 2017-18 financial year‚ and R884-million in 2016-17.

Khoza said in the wake of this new financial mark the PSL will be increasing the clubs’ monthly grants from next season from the current R1.5-million‚ though could not specify by how much.

“We’ve now reached the R1-billion mark in our income‚ which is a record‚” Khoza said.

“And that augurs well for the clubs in the new season‚ who are going to have an increase on the grants.”