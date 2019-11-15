'Can't Siya join the team?'- Mzansi isn't impressed with Bafana's loss to Ghana
Bafana Bafana lost to Ghana on Thursday and social media weighs in.
South Africans hung their heads in shame after Bafana Bafana's 2-0 loss to Ghana during the Afcon 2021 qualifiers in Cape Coast on Thursday night.
The two goals were scored by Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus, 36 and 81 minutes into the game respectively. SA is in Group C with Sudan, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe.
On Sunday at Orlando stadium, Bafana Bafana will go head to head against Sudan, who are leaders in Group C.
Tweeps, especially those who streamed the game online, were far from impressed.
Here are the reactions:
😂😂😂😂 what kind of goal keeping is this Williams #BafanaBafana #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/XFYKnGHfaq— Vuvu 🇿🇦 (@vuyiswamb) November 14, 2019
Can’t Siya Kolisi join #BafanaBafana ? - I’m really out of ideas now. We have another new coach and we’ve even settled our bill with the Sangoma...no longer in arrears but still getting hammered😭— Sir Vincent 🇿🇦 (@SirVincentSA) November 14, 2019
Can Bafana Bafana do like the Springboks ??#BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/4uCJiRAB5e— Manoja (@Ntobeko_Dlops) November 14, 2019
#Bafana #BafanaBafana khune must come back Williams is costing us aai he is nt ready to be mzansi number one pic.twitter.com/9TwwwV5GN3— Clement Lesiba (@ClementLesiba5) November 15, 2019
South Africa was doing fine..ya fika #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/6GnNr35jzZ— #BlitzBrigade (@Mzamero_CH) November 15, 2019
Trust Bafana Bafana to disappoint and disgrace the nation 😒💔. #GHARSA #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/7nf9bt3zwE— Mellow 👑💕 (@MelodyNobuhle) November 14, 2019
Why did #BafanaBafana have to ruin November for us #marawhy— Andrew S Jama (@andrewspha) November 15, 2019
Amakhosi should represent us pic.twitter.com/Z4HfIfd2YW
What a waste of data. 🙄🙄🙄 #AFCON2021Q #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/2uMuKEEHdV— Innocent Manyike ™ (@ManyikeInno) November 14, 2019
I didn't even know Bafana Bafana was playing#BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/hZ7tsqMrUB— Simphiwe_Gazby 🇿🇦 (@Gazby_IV) November 14, 2019