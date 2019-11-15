No troubles for Bafana catching their plane despite SAA strike

Bafana Bafana are on their way back from Ghana as their South African Airways (SAA) flight from Accra left as scheduled on Friday.

Bafana face Sudan in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday‚ a short turnaround from their 2-0 loss to the Black Stars in Cape Coast on Thursday.

There had been fears that they may be stranded in Accra due to the two-day strike by SAA workers that has grounded much of the airline’s fleet and left passengers stranded in various cities.