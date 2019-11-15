Soccer

No troubles for Bafana catching their plane despite SAA strike

15 November 2019 - 12:22 By Nick Said
Bafana Bafana head back to South Africa from Ghana as their South African Airways (SAA) flight from Accra left as scheduled on Friday.
Bafana Bafana head back to South Africa from Ghana as their South African Airways (SAA) flight from Accra left as scheduled on Friday.
Image: TWITTER/BAFANA BAFANA

Bafana Bafana are on their way back from Ghana as their South African Airways (SAA) flight from Accra left as scheduled on Friday.

Bafana face Sudan in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday‚ a short turnaround from their 2-0 loss to the Black Stars in Cape Coast on Thursday.

There had been fears that they may be stranded in Accra due to the two-day strike by SAA workers that has grounded much of the airline’s fleet and left passengers stranded in various cities.

But SAA’s aircraft that were outside of the country overnight have all returned to their South African base on Friday‚ including the one carrying the national football side‚ which had originated in the United States capital of Washington before making a stop-over in Accra.

It left just three minutes behind schedule at 11.38am South Africa time and is due to land at OR Tambo International Airport at 5.25pm.

Had the flight been grounded it would have made it nearly impossible for Bafana to honour their fixture with Sudan‚ which would have had to have been moved to later in the international window.

Most read

  1. Pirates superfan Goodenough clears the air on 'joining Chiefs': I will never ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'I can’t go to Germany because they won’t take ... Soccer
  3. Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung cautions against fans getting carried away Soccer
  4. Percy Tau on the brink of joining select list of players headed by Benni ... Soccer
  5. Five things you gotta know about Faf de Klerk - from his love life to THAT broek Rugby

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning

Related articles

  1. Ghana muscle past Bafana Bafana in Cape Coast Soccer
  2. 'Can't Siya join the team?'- Mzansi isn't impressed with Bafana's loss to Ghana Soccer
  3. Talks between Caf and Safa offer glimmer of hope to Bafana Bafana fans Soccer
  4. Looming SA Airways strike could leave Bafana Bafana stranded in Ghana Soccer
  5. Mvala insists he's not intimidated by the superstars in the Bafana team Soccer
  6. Ghanaian woes leave Bafana hopeful of walking away with points in Afcon ... Soccer
  7. Shaun Bartlett warns Bafana to brace for a tough game against Ghana Soccer
  8. Bafana coach Ntseki sends two mentors on a covert reconnaissance mission Soccer
X