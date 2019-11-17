Bafana coach Ntseki set to ring the changes against Sudan
Molefi Ntseki has hinted at making changes to his team when Bafana Bafana host Sudan in a crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Midfielder Bongani Zungu is likely to be one of the changes as he remains in doubt as a result of a knee injury he sustained in the 2-0 defeat to Ghana in the opening qualifier a few days ago.
Zungu is likely to be replaced by Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Mokotjo was rested against Ghana as he arrived in camp fatigued after playing three full matches for his English Championship side Brentford recently.
“There will be changes based on the plan that we want to execute on Sunday‚" Ntseki said.
"Changes will be based on things like freshness because we traveled through the night (from Ghana) and we had only one training session (in SA) on Saturday.
“We are fully aware that playing against a team like Sudan is going to be difficult because they are coming from a 4-0 win against São Tomé and Príncipe and we are coming from a loss.
"It is all about digging deeper‚ we are left with only one form of result which is to win this game.
"We have to be confident and have trust and belief in ourselves to take the game to them because we are at home.”
Ntseki said they have an idea of what to expect on Sunday after the Bafana coach sent scouts to watch Sudan in their win over São Tomé and Príncipe also this week.
“We sent an analyst and a coach to Sudan to help us assess the opposition and an assessment was done (on Friday night)‚" he said.
"On Saturday we had a video session‚ and ourselves and the players (analysed) the strengths and weaknesses of Sudan.
"In their last game‚ São Tomé and Príncipe got a red card in the early stages and the person who got a red card was the goalkeeper.
"They struggled and conceded four goals and in our assessment we have the ability to deal with their offensive qualities.
"We have creative players that can cause havoc in their defence."