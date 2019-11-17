Bafana coach Ntseki set to ring the changes against Sudan

Molefi Ntseki has hinted at making changes to his team when Bafana Bafana host Sudan in a crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Midfielder Bongani Zungu is likely to be one of the changes as he remains in doubt as a result of a knee injury he sustained in the 2-0 defeat to Ghana in the opening qualifier a few days ago.

Zungu is likely to be replaced by Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Mokotjo was rested against Ghana as he arrived in camp fatigued after playing three full matches for his English Championship side Brentford recently.

“There will be changes based on the plan that we want to execute on Sunday‚" Ntseki said.

"Changes will be based on things like freshness because we traveled through the night (from Ghana) and we had only one training session (in SA) on Saturday.

“We are fully aware that playing against a team like Sudan is going to be difficult because they are coming from a 4-0 win against São Tomé and Príncipe and we are coming from a loss.

"It is all about digging deeper‚ we are left with only one form of result which is to win this game.