Italian junior team coach sacked for ‘disrespectful’ 27-0 win

17 November 2019 - 14:23 By AFP
An Italian youth team fired the coach for beating his opponents 27-0 in a soccer match.
Image: 123RF/somkku9kanokwan

The coach of an Italian junior league team was sacked on Saturday for inflicting a humiliating 27-0 defeat on their opponents.

Paolo Brogelli, president of Invictasauro, a team based in Grosseto, Tuscany, slammed his team’s win over rivals Marina Calcio as “disrespectful“.

“We learned with amazement and regret the score of the match in which our junior team scored 27 goals,” Brogelli said in a statement reported in the Italian press.

“The values of youth team football are antithetical to such a thing.

“The opponent must always be respected and today it has not happened.

"As president I sincerely apologise to the Marina team. Our board has decided, unanimously, to sack (coach) Mr. Riccini.

“Our coaches have a duty to train and, above all, to educate children. This has not happened today.” 

