Soccer

Khama Billiat expected to rejoin Kaizer Chiefs just days before TKO semi

18 November 2019 - 13:09 By NICK SAID
Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat celebrates Kaizer Chiefs owner and club chairman Kaizer Motaung's birthday in Naturena, Johannesburg
Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat celebrates Kaizer Chiefs owner and club chairman Kaizer Motaung's birthday in Naturena, Johannesburg
Image: Left Shivambu/Gallo Images

A number of prominent premiership players were in action for their various countries during the weekend’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers‚ including Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat‚ who drew a blank against Botswana.

Billiat and company endured a frustrating time as they were held to a 0-0 draw in their opening qualifier in Harare.

The Warriors created numerous opportunities‚ but Billiat‚ as well as in-form Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa‚ spurned a number of them.

Baroka FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze‚ AmaZulu midfielder Ovidy Kururu and Bloemfontein Celtic defender Ronald Pfumbidzai all also started‚ while SuperSport United forward Kuda Mahachi came off the bench.

Zimbabwe will next be in action on Tuesday when they travel to Zambia‚ meaning the earliest Chiefs will get Billiat back is Wednesday ahead of their weekend Telkom Knockout semifinal versus Maritzburg United.

Zimbabwe’s display was described by local media as “one of the worst at home in living memory”‚ and bizarrely Mahachi was named Man of the Match despite coming on in the 78th minute!

TS Galaxy defender Mosha Gaolaolwe played for the Zebras.

Celtic striker Sera Motebang started for Thabo Senong’s Lesotho as they put up a brave fight‚ but went down 4-2 at home to Nigeria on Sunday to take a single point from their opening two games.

Striker Masoabi Nkoto of GladAfrica Championship side Real Kings was on target with the first goal for the Mountain Kingdom‚ while Black Leopards duo Tshwarelo Bereng and Tumelo Khutlang also featured.

Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was back in the Nigeria side after his difficult Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt‚ with faith seemingly restored by coach Gernot Rohr.

Leopards goalkeeper Jonas Mendes had a difficult afternoon as his Guinea-Bissau side lost 3-0 in Congo‚ a surprisingly easy capitulation.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango captained Uganda as they won 2-0 at home to Malawi‚ who had Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango‚ and the Baroka FC duo of Richard Mbulu and Gerald Phiri Jnr in their side.

Mhango had scored the winner in the midweek victory over South Sudan‚ but this time drew a blank against the Sundowns gloveman.

Free State Stars keeper Badra Ali Sangare was on the bench as Ivory Coast defeated Niger 1-0 in an unconvincing home victory.

More players could be in action in the coming days.

Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori is expected to start for Ghana as they travel to Sao Tome and Principe‚ and Cape Town City defender Edmilson Dove and BidVest Wits winger Elias Pelembe for Mozambique in their trip to Cape Verde Islands.

Botswana also host African champions Algeria.

READ MORE

We aren't thugs, says Chiefs boss after heated Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp dismissed his Orlando Pirates counterpart Rulani Mokwena’s accusations that Amakhosi displayed “thuggish ...
Sport
1 week ago

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp on match officials: 'Firstly who is benefitting?'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middndorp has added his voice to the growing calls for the professionalization of match officials in South Africa.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Bad blood between Billiat and Chiefs coach Middendorp? 'I don't know that‚' says the player

Khama Billiat has insisted that his relationship with Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is “fine”‚ dismissing speculation of a personality clash.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Italian junior team coach sacked for ‘disrespectful’ 27-0 win Soccer
  2. Graeme Smith steps out, Nosworthy steps up in director of cricket race Sport
  3. Lacklustre Bafana make heavy weather of disposing of modest Sudan in Afcon ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung cautions against fans getting carried away Soccer
  5. SA U-23s one win away from Olympics after securing spot in Afcon semifinals Soccer

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X