Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur name Mourinho as manager

20 November 2019 - 09:08 By Simon Jennings
The 56-year-old Portuguese returns to management for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United in December, and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked on Tuesday.
The 56-year-old Portuguese returns to management for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United in December, and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked on Tuesday.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have named Jose Mourinho as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Portuguese returns to management for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United in December, and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked on Tuesday.

"In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football," Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement on the club website.

"He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

Spurs, who currently sit 14th in the league, are the third Premier League club that Mourinho will manage.

"I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters," Mourinho said. "The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hoffenheim shock Bayern Munich 2-1 with Sargis Adamyan double

Hoffenheim's Sargis Adamyan scored his first two Bundesliga goals to stun hosts Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday and earn their maiden win in Munich.
Sport
1 month ago

Liverpool march to seventh straight victory, Spurs and Chelsea also win

There was more than a touch of fortune about Liverpool's seventh successive Premier League victory of the season as an embarrassing howler by ...
Sport
1 month ago

Tottenham held by Olympiakos after blowing two-goal lead

Tottenham failed to get off to a winning start in the Champions League as last season’s finalists let a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 with Olympiakos in ...
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Molefi Ntseki hopes to persuade highly-rated England-born winger to play for ... Soccer
  2. Italian junior team coach sacked for ‘disrespectful’ 27-0 win Soccer
  3. Mpho Makola made his bed, now he must lie in it, period Sport
  4. Lacklustre Bafana make heavy weather of disposing of modest Sudan in Afcon ... Soccer
  5. Graeme Smith steps out, Nosworthy steps up in director of cricket race Sport

Latest Videos

Two people found dead on Durban's Suncoast Beach
Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
X