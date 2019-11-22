Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs defender Cardoso - ‘You’ve got to have balls’

22 November 2019 - 15:03 By Marc Strydom
Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs arrives before the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on 4 August 2019.
Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs arrives before the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on 4 August 2019.
Image: © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs centreback Daniel Cardoso believes that bravery is the key ingredient to his recent success with taking penalties.

Chiefs face a huge Telkom Knockout semifinal against Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 3.30pm)‚ as they seek to overturn four seasons without a trophy.

Amakhosi‚ like Maritzburg‚ have progressed via the penalty shootout in both previous rounds – beating Cape Town City away and Orlando Pirates in Durban via spotkicks.

Cardoso believes it was the courage he displayed missing a penalty in normal time against City‚ then stepping up under immense pressure in the shootout in front of a packed Cape Town Stadium and successfully slotting‚ that has given him the confidence to claim the role as Amakhosi’s chief spotkick-taker.

“My first penalty was in the derby against Pirates in the 1-1 draw last season‚” the defender said this week.

“I had told everyone during the week that I just felt like I was going to score in the derby. Then the penalty came along and I stepped up. And since then I’ve been taking penalties.

“Unfortunately I did miss against Cape Town City. But I didn’t let it get the better of me. I stood up for the first penalty in the shootout and I slotted.

“Last week in the two derbies I scored three penalties against Pirates – the one in normal time in the Telkom Knockout‚ then in the shootout‚ and then the winner in the league win [Chiefs won 3-2 in the Absa Premiership a week later].

“And I mean‚ in that game we’re going 2-2 in the 83rd minute‚ there’s huge pressure‚ the fans are there – you miss‚ the fans are going to hate you.

“But when I stood up‚ I blocked everything out‚ and it was just me and the keeper [Wayne Sandilands].

“The last two times against Wayne I had put them down the left. And I went straight down the centre.

“I knew I was going that way. I’d made my mind up. The one against City I changed my mind‚ and I missed.

“It just shows you that when you’re talking a penalty‚ make up your mind and stick to it.”

Cardoso said it took character to continue taking Chiefs’ penalties after the miss against City.

“You’ve got to have balls. A lot of people‚ having missed‚ might have stepped away from the penalty in the shootout‚” the centreback said.

“And I was trying to show the youngsters too‚ not to be scared. Everybody misses – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi miss. But you’ve got to have the character to come back.”

Chiefs have won eight league and cup games – including the two penalties victories – in succession entering Sunday’s semifinal (kickoff 3pm). Maritzburg are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions.

Most read

  1. Chiefs defender Cardoso responds to Pirates coach Mokwena's comments Soccer
  2. Safa say NO to Caf's attempt to parachute in SA as emergency hosts of event Soccer
  3. Chiefs set to play before another sellout crowd for the fourth weekend in ... Soccer
  4. All the feels: Rachel and Siya Kolisi invite 15-year-old fan to BrightRock ... Rugby
  5. Molefi Ntseki hopes to persuade highly-rated England-born winger to play for ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs declare Itumeleng Khune ‘fully fit’ Soccer
  2. Samir Nurkovic: Kaizer Chiefs have ‘the best fans in the world’ Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns are keeping Kaizer Chiefs out of their minds for now Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs star Daniel Cardoso: 'Ja‚ look it’s a big blow' Soccer
  5. Chiefs defender Cardoso responds to Pirates coach Mokwena's comments Soccer
  6. Chiefs set to play before another sellout crowd for the fourth weekend in ... Soccer
  7. Chiefs star Parker out to preserve 100 percent scoring record in cup matches ... Soccer
  8. Jessica Motaung: Chiefs to ‘investigate’ starting a women’s team Soccer
X