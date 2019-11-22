Hlompho Kekana has said that a Telkom Knockout final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will be good for the fans‚ but Downs are focusing on their semifinal clash against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

The Brazilians travel to the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban to take on Abafana Bes’thende‚ who beat them 3-2 in the league two weekends ago‚ hoping that lighting does not strike twice.

“Obviously it will be a good match for the fans because they want to see these two teams in the final‚ but for us we are worried about the match against Arrows‚” Kekana said.

“We lost 3-2 in the league the last time we played against them recently and it was a bitter pill to swallow. This time around‚ we just have to make sure that we deal with what is in front of us.

“It goes without saying that we want to be in the final but for that to happen we must win the match.”

Most football fans around the country are praying for Sundowns to beat Arrows and Chiefs to overcome Maritzburg United on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium to set up the dream final.

“I can’t talk much about the final before I beat Arrows. Even if it happens that we play Chiefs in the final‚ we won’t have revenge in mind‚ no‚” Kekana said.

“As a team we can’t fall into that dangerous trap of saying that if we meet Chiefs in the final it will be about revenge. We have been doing well in previous years where have been focusing on our business – it will be unfair of me to say that we are looking for revenge.

“We are professional players and we understand that we carrying a lot of responsibility on our shoulders to win matches for Sundowns.”

To beat Arrows‚ Kekana said Downs need to convert their chances and at the same time be tight at the back‚ because they have been leaking in recent matches.

“It is going to be important to ensure that we don’t concede like we did in our last match when we last played them where we let in three. We need to work more on our finishing – we are lacking in that part of our game.

“What I have noticed is that our attackers sometimes lack confidence and they don’t take their chances. We will try and play well and score the goals that will take us to the final‚” he said adding that they are working on improving their slow start to the season.

“Sometimes it is difficult to multitask – we are playing too many matches that are highly intensive and we have been able to balance things well.

“At the end of the day we are we are human beings but we are working on it and we know that it is not going to be easy.”