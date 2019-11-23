Notoane calls on Safa‚ PSL to support heroic SA U-23s at Tokyo Olympics

South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane has called on the South Africa Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to hatch a plan that will give him the best possible chance to prepare the side for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

South Africa came through a nailbiting penalty shootout win over Ghana at Cairo International Stadium on Friday in the third-place playoff at the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations to ensure the side completed back-to-back qualification for the Olympics after they also appeared in 2016.

But Notoane is well aware that he will now face a huge challenge in trying to pry players away from their clubs for matches to adequately prepare the side for the July 22 to August 8 competition.

Coaches will not only be loath to lose players for preseason and the start of the 2020-21 PSL season‚ but also are likely to be a hindrance as Notoane tries to organise fixtures in the first half of the year to get his side ready.

He will know that he has no price with the overseas-based clubs‚ but hopes some semblance of patriotism is shown by the PSL teams – whose players would also benefit greatly from being at the Olympics.