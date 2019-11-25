Soccer

Maritzburg could have scored six or seven goals against Chiefs‚ says Tinkler

25 November 2019 - 15:35 By Nick Said
Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler is pleased with the performance from his charges.
Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler is pleased with the performance from his charges.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Eric Tinkler admits he delivered a blast to his wasteful Maritzburg United side at halftime of their 2-1 Telkom Knockout semifinal victory over Kaizer Chiefs and believes they should have scored “six or seven” goals to humiliate the AmaKhosi on Sunday.

Maritzburg were full value for their victory‚ handed to them via a brace of goals by striker Judas Moseamedi‚ but Tinkler was left fuming by the number of simple chances they missed against a lackluster Chiefs outfit.

“We could have punished them today. That is no disrespect to them … but the chances we created‚ they weren’t half-chances‚ it is clear-cut chances‚ we could have scored six or seven‚” Tinkler said.

“I’m a winner. I want to win things and achieve things.

"That rubs off on the players. My expectations are very high.

"That is why I came in at halftime‚ when we are 1-0 up‚ and I’m screaming and shouting because I am angry. I expect more.

“I am not asking for something that they are not capable of. If they were not capable of it‚ I would not be asking.

"But I know they are.

“As coaches we are tired of saying‚ ‘we are creating chances and not scoring’. And that was the anger that I had at halftime.”

Despite his frustration with the finishing‚ Tinkler hailed his side for the way they created those opportunities‚ and the way they largely kept the Absa Premiership leaders Chiefs at bay.

“If I look at the first half‚ five or six clear-cut chances‚ at least three we should have scored. We should have come in at halftime comfortably in the lead. Our transitions were exceptionally good.

“Defensively they did not cause us many issues‚ on the counter-attack we could have done better in certain situations.

“It was a fantastic performance‚ but we let them off the hook and left that door open for them to come back. I told the players at halftime that it was very important to kill off the game.

“So I was not happy at halftime‚ even though we were 1-0 up. I was extremely upset. Because I felt that was a fantastic opportunity to really kill them.

“We started the second half well‚ another two‚ three‚ four clear-cut chances and they don’t score. Then you get punished at a set-piece and they come back into the game.

“But credit to the boys‚ they kept going‚ kept working. We got the winner and then at the end had to hold on a little bit‚ but we handled it.”

Tinkler can now look forward to a second cup final in the Telkom Knockout after he surprisingly led new boys Cape Town City to the title in 2016.

He can also help erase the memory of Maritzburg’s 1-0 loss to Free State Stars in the 2018 Nedbank Cup decider‚ their only other knockout final.

“I’m very happy for the team and the club.

"This is a club that have reached a final for the second time in their history‚ hopefully we can end it off by lifting the trophy.”

READ MORE:

U-23 coach looks to Safa & PSL for co-operation after qualification success

SA under-23 coach David Notoane has called on the SA Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to hatch a plan to give him the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Notoane calls on Safa‚ PSL to support heroic SA U-23s at Tokyo Olympics

South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane has called on the South Africa Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to hatch a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Middendorp on the verge of emulating Ertugral's Chiefs record set in the PSL era

Ernst Middendorp might not have worked with many of Maritzburg United’s current players but says he has kept close tabs on matters at his old club‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Deon Davids rumoured to be next Springbok coach Sport
  2. Sundowns' Patrice Motsepe expands his empire into the Blue Bulls Rugby
  3. Chiefs set to play before another sellout crowd for the fourth weekend in ... Soccer
  4. Mpoto the penalties hero as SA U-23s edge Ghana to the Tokyo Olympics Soccer
  5. Samir Nurkovic: Kaizer Chiefs have ‘the best fans in the world’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference

Related articles

  1. Maritzburg United must find ways to outfox Chiefs Sport
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane puzzled by Sirino's behaviour: 'I’m not a psychologist' Soccer
  3. Bafana's poor ranking ensures tough task to qualify for the 2022 World Cup Soccer
  4. Sundowns through to the TKO final Soccer
  5. Notoane hails U-23s' mental strength after Olympic qualification Soccer
  6. Chiefs coach Middendorp at a loss to explain his players' flat display Soccer
  7. Maritzburg United TKO Kaizer Chiefs to set up final date with Sundowns Soccer
  8. Hurting Komphela ready to switch focus from Sundowns defeat Soccer
  9. Caf's last-minute decision throws PSL fixtures into chaos Soccer
  10. Kaizer Chiefs' Nurkovic 'feeling really good' about playing with Castro and ... Soccer
X