Sundowns coach Mosimane puzzled by Sirino's behaviour: 'I’m not a psychologist'

25 November 2019 - 11:01 By Mninawa Ntloko
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he’s no psychologist and does not have answers on how to deal with temperamental playmaker Gaston Sirino.

Sirino was shown the red card by referee Victor Gomes for a career-threatening tackle on Lamontville Golden Arrows captain Matome Mathiane when the two sides met in the semifinals of the Telkom TKO at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium at the weekend.

A stumped Mosimane couldn’t explain Sirino’s behaviour‚ who is a serial offender‚ and instead likened the Uruguayan to Kaizer Chiefs midfielder strongman Willard Katsande‚ former tough-tackling Manchester United captain Roy Keane and Arrows’ Danny Phiri.

“How do you deal with Phiri with yellow cards every day?‚” he asked.

‘‘How do you deal with Katsande with yellow cards every day. It is our lives here.

‘‘It’s those kinds of players like Roy Keane that you always know they will put you in that space all the time‚ because they can’t control their temper‚ their temperament.

‘‘Remember I’m a football coach‚ I’m not a psychologist to give him all that‚ and‚ and...... . It’s emotional guys‚ please.

‘‘I don’t know how to explain it‚ you must ask him.”

But Mosimane conceded that Sirino deserved to be sent off and described the player as ‘‘naughty” after committing the dangerous tackle.

‘‘But Sirino‚ it was right that he (Gomes) sent him off‚” he said.

‘‘He is naughty. He went over the ball‚ it’s a red card straight.”

