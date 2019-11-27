Soccer

Chiefs' consistency in the league catches Pirates coach Mokwena's attention

27 November 2019 - 11:22 By Sazi Hadebe
Orlando Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena comfort his players Tshegofatso Mabasa during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Orlando Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena comfort his players Tshegofatso Mabasa during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena has conceded that premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs are the only consistent side in the league.

Chiefs have remained perched at the summit for the better part of the season after a run of nine wins‚ a draw and a defeat from 11 matches.

“I don’t see anyone doing four‚ five‚ six games in a row except maybe the team in gold and black (Chiefs)‚” said Mokwena.

“But also we can discuss that (Chiefs' consistency) because you mention the word (benefiting) that I don’t want to mention.

“Maybe if we also get a little bit of luck on our side we can put together a couple (of games).

"Things even themselves out in life sometimes…

“Yes‚ but it’s true‚ God gives.

"Usithanda sonke uNkulunkulu (God loves all of us).

“It’s true.

"God loves all of us‚ it is true.

"I’m not trying to jab anybody‚ I’m just saying God loves us all. He looks after all his kids.”

Pirates beat Polokwane City 3-2 in a league match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night and they equalized through a controversial Gabadinho Mhango first half penalty.

Substitutes Tsegofatso Mabasa and Kabelo Dlamini provided the winning goals in the second half.

Mokwena acknowledge that Pirates have also profited from refereeing blunders this season.

“So as much as we are on the receiving end sometimes of situations‚ sometimes like (on Tuesday)‚ we get a fortunate situation.

"You’ve got to be grateful‚” he said.

“We are very grateful when it’s difficult because we know we get stronger‚ wiser and we grow.

“But we’re grateful also for good moments and getting three points. We take it and move on.”

Most read

  1. Caf's last-minute decision throws PSL fixtures into chaos Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane puzzled by Sirino's behaviour: 'I’m not a psychologist' Soccer
  3. WATCH | Cheslin Kolbe's footwork is something to celebrate Rugby
  4. Orlando Pirates win five-goal thriller against Polokwane City to move up table Soccer
  5. Issa mourning period! Kaizer Chiefs fans devastated over loss to Maritzburg ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
Vodacom shop robbed in Hatfield Plaza

Related articles

  1. Orlando Pirates win five-goal thriller against Polokwane City to move up table Soccer
  2. Stellenbosch FC itching to topple Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  3. Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker bracing for a Kaizer Chiefs backlash Soccer
  4. Wits benefit from the handball that no-one saw against Highlands Park Soccer
  5. Ali Meza on targets as Sundowns scrape past AmaZulu at Loftus Soccer
  6. Middendorp on the verge of emulating Ertugral's Chiefs record set in the PSL era Soccer
  7. Maritzburg United must find ways to outfox Chiefs Sport
  8. Chiefs defender Cardoso responds to Pirates coach Mokwena's comments Soccer
  9. Kaizer Chiefs defender Cardoso - ‘You’ve got to have balls’ Soccer
  10. Samir Nurkovic: Kaizer Chiefs have ‘the best fans in the world’ Soccer
X