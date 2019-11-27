Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena says Thembinkosi Lorch is still the best player in the country.

Lorch received a red card in the league match against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night and while Mokwena conceded that the Pirates player deserved to be sent off‚ he still sang his praises.

The Footballer of the Season is yet to scale the heights that won him the accolade in the previous campaign‚ but Mokwena would hear none of it.

“If someone wants to argue with me‚ then we can argue‚ because I talks stats‚ maybe with others it's an opinion‚” said Mokwena.

“The Footballer of the Season award is at Thembinkosi Lorch’s house and he’s still the best player in the country.”

Lorch was handed a red card by referee Masixole Bambiso after he clashed with Polokwane forward Puleng Tlolane‚ who was also sent to an early shower.

Tlolane blasted the ball at Lorch after a tackle and when the Pirates player lashed out‚ the two then tried to fool Bambiso by diving to the ground moments after pushing each other.

“We got the red card‚ deservedly I think‚” said Mokwena.