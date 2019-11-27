Soccer

SportsLIVE PODCAST | The year of women's football (feat Desiree Ellis)

27 November 2019 - 11:05 By SBU MJIKELISO
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis leads a celebration with her players after beating Mali 2-0 to advance to the final of the Caf Women's Africa Cup of Nations against Nigeria.
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis leads a celebration with her players after beating Mali 2-0 to advance to the final of the Caf Women's Africa Cup of Nations against Nigeria.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis paid a visit to the SportsLIVE podcast to detail the whimsical year 2019 has been for the South African national women's team and women's football as a whole.

She took us through the journey of guiding Banyana to their first Fifa Women's World Cup in France earlier this year and discussed what lessons they had learnt from playing some of the world's best teams.

The National Women's League was also launched this year. What does this spell for the hopes of professionalism in the women's game? Find this out and more in the conversation with Ellis.

For more episodes, click here.

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production.

MORE

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Downs Dynasty plus Am & Mapimpi's roots (feat Elliot Fana)

There’s trouble in paradise, if reports are to be believed, at Mamelodi Sundowns, with an alleged rift between head coach Pitso Mosimane and Alex ...
Sport
6 days ago

PODCAST SPECIAL | 'Ndlozi is not a god of sport' - Holomisa

UDM leader responds to EFF spokesperson Ndlozi who said that the Springboks “entrenched white supremacy in the SA society”.
Politics
1 week ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Give Chiefs the league title now (feat. Mark Haskins)

The Amakhosi runaway train seems to have suffered brake failure because it is not showing signs of stopping any time soon.
Sport
2 weeks ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Boks Are World Champions (feat. Whiteley & Kankowski)

We hear directly from the leaders of the pack that made history by delivering the third Rugby World Cup to these shores, Siyamthanda Kolisi and ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Caf's last-minute decision throws PSL fixtures into chaos Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane puzzled by Sirino's behaviour: 'I’m not a psychologist' Soccer
  3. WATCH | Cheslin Kolbe's footwork is something to celebrate Rugby
  4. Orlando Pirates win five-goal thriller against Polokwane City to move up table Soccer
  5. Issa mourning period! Kaizer Chiefs fans devastated over loss to Maritzburg ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
Vodacom shop robbed in Hatfield Plaza
X