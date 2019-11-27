Soccer

Stellenbosch FC itching to topple Kaizer Chiefs

27 November 2019 - 10:18 By Nick Said
Mogamad Rafiq De Goede of Stellenbosch FC lines up a wall during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Stellenbosch FC and Highlands Park at Cape Town Stadium on 9 November 2019.
Mogamad Rafiq De Goede of Stellenbosch FC lines up a wall during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Stellenbosch FC and Highlands Park at Cape Town Stadium on 9 November 2019.
Image: © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Marc van Heerden says Stellenbosch FC’s senior brigade have been talking the club’s youngsters through what to expect when they clash with Kaizer Chiefs in a vital Absa Premiership encounter at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

Former Orlando Pirates full-back Van Heerden is expecting a backlash from the AmaKhosi following their limp display in a 2-1 Telkom Knockout semifinal defeat against Maritzburg United on Sunday.

Van Heerden had a roller-coaster ride the last time he faced Chiefs in the colours of AmaZulu in January‚ when he scored a first minute own goal and a last-minute strike at the right end in a 3-2 loss‚ and says for Stellies youngsters it is about “calming the storm” that is coming.

The Winelands club will be without veteran former Chiefs defender Morgan Gould‚ who is suspended‚ but that does not mean he hasn’t been vocal on the sidelines.

“It is not only Morgan‚ Robyn [Johannes] has been there‚ he has played for Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns‚" he said.

"I have played for Pirates. [Goalkeeper] Boy [De Jong] has played at the highest level in Europe.

“We need to show them [the younger players] that it will be tough‚ but added to that you have the crowd and the pressure on Chiefs‚ they need a win to keep the momentum going in the lead.

“You have to get the youngsters on board and I think us senior guys have just tried to calm the storm.”

Van Heerden knows that he will have to lead by example on the pitch‚ but has also warned his teammates of the traps in the game‚ which many will not be used to having spent their entire careers in the National First Division.

“It is about imparting some wisdom to the younger players. You are going to be playing in front of 25‚000 plus people‚ so it is things like not being able to hear each other on the pitch‚ not being able to hear instructions from the coach.

“Always be aware of what you are doing and where you are on the field. That is what we as senior players have to do. As a footballer you want to play in matches like this‚ with crowds like this.

“So it is just imparting a little bit of what you have experienced in the past onto them‚ and controlling the emotions‚ and not letting the occasion get to them. They must play their normal game."

Van Heerden has only been part of a winning team against Chiefs once in his 14-year professional career‚ a 3-1 success for Chippa United in December 2016.

Most read

  1. Caf's last-minute decision throws PSL fixtures into chaos Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane puzzled by Sirino's behaviour: 'I’m not a psychologist' Soccer
  3. WATCH | Cheslin Kolbe's footwork is something to celebrate Rugby
  4. Issa mourning period! Kaizer Chiefs fans devastated over loss to Maritzburg ... Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates win five-goal thriller against Polokwane City to move up table Soccer

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Brazen, bold and booming: A glimpse inside the world of Witbank prostitution

Related articles

  1. Orlando Pirates suffer a shock loss to minnows Sport
  2. Buccaneers suffer a shock loss to minnows Stellenbosch FC Sport
  3. Rayners stars as Stellenbosch shock Pirates in Cape Town Soccer
  4. Sharks coach Everitt not taking path to the semis for granted Rugby
  5. New PSL season: Are Stellenbosch FC ready for top-flight football? Soccer
  6. New PSL season: What are AmaZulu's chances? Soccer
  7. Morgan Gould joins PSL rookies Stellenbosch FC Soccer
  8. Anatomy of a relationship: the player movements between Pirates and Chippa Soccer
X