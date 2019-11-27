Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane intends to keep premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs firmly in his sights and will closely monitor his rivals' league match against Stellenbosch FC at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sundowns reduced the gap on Chiefs to seven points following a 1-0 win over AmaZulu on Tuesday night and the wily mentor will hope that Stellenbosch prevent AmaKhosi from walking away with maximum points in the Mother City.

And more importantly for Mosimane‚ a defeat for Chiefs in Cape Town against the unpredictable premiership newcomers would be priceless as the Brazilians would still have the advantage of a game in hand.

“I watch all the games‚ why not‚” he said‚ adding that whatever happens in Cape Town will not decide who is going to win the league.

“You must remember that the fat lady sings in May‚ ne.

"At the moment we are in the process‚ the trophy is at Chloorkop and we are defending it.

"You have to come and take it away from us.

"For us we have 19 games to go in the season and there is a still a long to go.”

A few weeks ago Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp frequented Lucas Moripe Stadium to watch Sundowns matches in the build-up to a marquee league clash at Loftus that Amakhosi won 2-0.

“We have had our slump and you know that we are not yet there‚ but we are slowly coming back by winning one game here and there‚" Mosimane continued.

"Every team hits a slump during the season and the question is how long will your slump be‚ and how do you handle it?

“Sometimes other people take too long to come out of their slump because it’s a shock to the system.

"Orlando Pirates hit their own roller coaster but they are back and you can see that they are coming up.

"We are coming up and the players are raising their hands.”

Mosimane said one of the reasons they have struggled to hit consistency is that he lost three influential players to injuries.

“Let’s see what happens but we have been hit by injuries bit time‚" he said.

"When you don’t have serious players in your team like Themba Zwane‚ Gaston Sirino and Denis Onyango‚ you are bound to struggle a little bit.

"Some teams struggle after losing one player and we have lost three but it is life.

"Let’s watch this movie as I say.”