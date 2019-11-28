Kaizer Chiefs fans all about that twerk life after stunning victory against Stellenbosch

Kaizer Chiefs went all in during a league match against Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday evening, delivering a stunning 4-0 win, much to their fans' delight.

Siyabonga Ngezana made sure the team was off to a good start, scoring its first goal 11 minutes in, with Samir Nurković scoring a brace and Dumisani Zuma getting the final goal to cement Amakhosi's dominance throughout the match.

Ernst Middendorp's charges next face Bloemfontein Celtic. The match takes place on December 7 at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Here is a glimpse into how Amakhosi fans are living their best twerk life. Oh, and there was some shade.