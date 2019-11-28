Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs fans all about that twerk life after stunning victory against Stellenbosch

Kaizer Chiefs beat Stellebosch 4-0 on Wednesday evening

28 November 2019 - 11:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kaizer Chiefs won 4-0 against Stellenbosch on Wednesday night.
Kaizer Chiefs won 4-0 against Stellenbosch on Wednesday night.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs went all in during a league match against Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday evening, delivering a stunning 4-0 win, much to their fans' delight. 

Siyabonga Ngezana made sure the team was off to a good start, scoring its first goal 11 minutes in, with Samir Nurković scoring a brace and Dumisani Zuma getting the final goal to cement Amakhosi's dominance throughout the match.

Ernst Middendorp's charges next face Bloemfontein Celtic. The match takes place on December 7 at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Here is a glimpse into how Amakhosi fans are living their best twerk life. Oh, and there was some shade.

MORE

Stellenbosch FC itching to topple Kaizer Chiefs

Marc van Heerden says Stellenbosch FC’s senior brigade have been talking the club’s youngsters through what to expect when they clash with Kaizer ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs' consistency in the league catches Pirates coach Mokwena's attention

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena has conceded that premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs are the only consistent side in the league.
Sport
1 day ago

Tinkler had the perfect player to counter the Chiefs threat of Castro and Nurkovic

There were many heroes on the pitch for Maritzburg United in their 2-1 Telkom Knockout semifinal victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the Mbombela Stadium‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane intends to keep a close eye on Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane intends to keep premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs firmly in his sights and will closely monitor his rivals' ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Caf's last-minute decision throws PSL fixtures into chaos Soccer
  2. Chiefs' consistency in the league catches Pirates coach Mokwena's attention Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates win five-goal thriller against Polokwane City to move up table Soccer
  4. Is Siya Kolisi joining Jay Z's Roc Nation? Here’s what we know so far Rugby
  5. WATCH | Cheslin Kolbe's footwork is something to celebrate Rugby

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
X