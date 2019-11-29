Emery sacked as Arsenal manager: club

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager on Friday after less than two years in charge and with the club without a win in seven games, their worst run since 1992.

The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s Europa League match. His assistant Freddie Ljungberg takes over as interim manager during the search for a permanent replacement.

Arsenal fans had demanded “decisive action” from directors with the club’s present run of five draws and two defeats this season just one match off equalling George Graham’s run of eight without a win in 1992. Club directors responded by axing the man appointed in May 2018 to revive a club stagnating after two decades under Frenchman Arsene Wenger.

“We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team,” read the statement. “We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach.

“The search for a new head coach is under way and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”