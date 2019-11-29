Soccer

WATCH | Siya Kolisi has fanboy moment at Liverpool match

29 November 2019 - 09:17 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi had his dream come true when he watched Liverpool play live at Anfield this week.

Kolisi, who is a huge fan of the English football team, was all over Liverpool’s social media pages during their Champions League group stage encounter against Napoli.

“Howsit guys, it's Siya Kolisi. I am here at Anfield, super excited. It's always been a dream of mine.

“Thank you to Liverpool for getting me here and inviting me. I think we're going to win today. Probably, I think 2-0 — I believe strongly in the boys,” said Kolisi in a video released on the team's official Twitter account.

“Watch the game. See you guys. Thank you so much, Anfield.”

However, Kolisi's predictions were off the mark as the teams drew 1-1.

Speaking on Sky Sports News about his first encounter with Liverpool's coach Jurgen Klopp in Cape Town, Kolisi said he was left speechless.

“This was one of the highlights. He is such an amazing human being and I understand why the boys play so hard for him,” said Kolisi.

“He came and greeted every single person at the table and spoke to me for over 40 minutes. When I saw him I [almost] fell off my chair.

“Everyone around me didn't understand, but I've got huge respect for him. He said he knew who I was and that he watched the final.”

