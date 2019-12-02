Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs win the PSL's Q-Innovation Quarter One and R1‚5m

02 December 2019 - 16:33 By Mninawa Ntloko
Kaizer Chiefs German coach Ernst Middendorp is under massive pressure to deliver silverware.
Kaizer Chiefs German coach Ernst Middendorp is under massive pressure to deliver silverware.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs have won the Premier Soccer League's Q-Innovation Quarter One and also bagged R1‚5-million for their trouble.

Coach Ernst Middendorp's charges won the quarter with 19 points from eight league fixtures with champions Mamelodi Sundowns nipping at their heels just two points away.

The PSL said in a statement while Chiefs have a 10-point lead over Supersport United and Sundowns on the premiership standings at the moment‚ the race to win Q-Innovation Quarter One was a lot closer than was closer.

Chiefs have not won a Quarter since the 2014/2015 season‚ which was also the last time AmaKhosi won the league title.

Q-INNOVATION HISTORIC:

2018/19 Season Fact Sheets:

- Bidvest Wits won Quarter One with 16 points from eight matches.

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Two with 17 points from seven matches.

- Cape Town City won Quarter Three with 18 points from eight matches.

- Orlando Pirates won Quarter Four

2017/18 Season Fact Sheet:

- Baroka FC won Absa Premiership Quarter One

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Absa Premiership Quarter Two with 13 points from seven matches.

- Orlando Pirates won Absa Premiership Quarter Three with 18 points.

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Four. 2016/17 Season Fact Sheet :

- Bidvest Wits won Absa Premiership Quarter One

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Absa Premiership Quarter Two

- Cape Town City won Absa Premiership Quarter Three

- Polokwane City won Absa Premiership Quarter Four

2015/16 Season:

- Bidvest Wits won Absa Premiership 2015/16 Quarter 1 (19 Points‚ 8 games)

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Absa Premiership 2015/16 Quarter 2 (19 points‚ 7 games)

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Three (19 points)

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Four (16 points – with a game in hand) 2014/15 Season

- Kaizer Chiefs won 2014/15 Absa Premiership Quarter 1 and Quarter 4

- Polokwane City claimed Quarter Two top honours

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Three

READ MORE:

US firm takes big bite of the British soccer pie

The US private equity firm is buying just over 10% of City Football Group
Business
1 day ago

WATCH | Thabo Nodada wins the Goal of the Month award

The Goal of the Month award might seem small beer in the greater scheme of things in the Premier Soccer League but Thabo Nodada‚ the winner for ...
Sport
41 minutes ago

Cape Town City and Highlands Park share the spoils

Cape Town City and Highlands Park produced an easily forgettable goalless draw at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night, both missing out on a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket Sport
  2. Called a ‘traitor’: George Lebese opens up on leaving Chiefs for Sundowns Soccer
  3. Middendorp on Ngezana: 'I wondered why he did not take his undershirt off too' Soccer
  4. Patrice Motsepe's millions must help get the Blue Bulls out of the red Sport
  5. Mosa Lebusa pulls out of Sundowns' Group C opener against Petro Soccer

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver

Related articles

  1. Highlands Park feeling the heat of unwanted expectation Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane finds another rough diamond: 'He reminds me of how Percy came up' Soccer
  3. 'Your biggest enemy is you': Eymael tells Black Leopards Soccer
  4. Managers who are living on the edge in the EPL Sport
  5. Pep Guardiola talks about a long stay at Manchester City Sport
  6. Ten-man Liverpool hold out as Man City slip up Sport
  7. Arsenal could move for Mauricio Pochettino Sport
  8. Fabinho blow creates chance for Naby Keita Sport
  9. Sundowns starting to get foot on the gas as they face Petro de Luanda Soccer
  10. Sudan fire coach after Bafana Bafana defeat Soccer
X