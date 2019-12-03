Soccer

Veteran Reneilwe Letsholonyane still very much in Highlands coach Owen da Gama's plans

03 December 2019 - 14:53 By Mark Gleeson
Reneilwe Letsholonyane applauds the Highlands Park fans after a a match.
Reneilwe Letsholonyane applauds the Highlands Park fans after a a match.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Reneilwe Letsholonyane might have only participated in four matches so far this season for Highlands Park but coach Owen da Gama says the veteran midfielder is invaluable and could stay past his one-season deal.

“We have to manage him well. You must remember last season with SuperSport‚ Yeye was not starting games‚ he was coming on as a sub.

“Yeye is 37-years-old he is no more a youngster and he never had a pre-season training.

“You can’t just push him as you would an 18-year-old and get him fit in a matter of weeks.

“There is no doubt about it that he can add a lot‚” said Da Gama‚ even though he took Letsholonyane off at half-time of last weekend’s goalless clash at Cape Town City.

“The game was more about fighting than playing so it was not his type of game.

“But in saying that he helped us keep possession in important moments of the game which he is very good at.

“He will help us play as a team but we need to build up his fitness‚ get him ready and really manage him well.

“There is no doubt about it but even just his presence at training has made the guys want to play more. He’s a player that will help us.”

Only Moeneeb Josephs (39) and Jabulani Maluleke (37) are older in this season’s Premier Soccer League rosters but Da Gama said there was a strong possibility Letsholonyane’s career could be extended into next season.

“Players like Yeye off the field are unbelievable.

“He’s first at training … every training session‚ the first to arrive.

“Now that alone sets the tone for the rest of the younger players.

“He contributes regularly during the analysis‚ he speaks to players on the side.

“On and off the field‚ he’s a helluva asset for Highlands Park.

"We are really honoured to have a player of his stature coming in and giving the younger players a chance to rub shoulders with him‚” Da Gama added.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs win the PSL's Q-Innovation Quarter One and R1‚5m

Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs have won the Premier Soccer League's Q-Innovation Quarter One and also bagged R1‚5-million for their trouble.
Sport
22 hours ago

European soccer chief accuses British PM Boris Johnson of fuelling racism

Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin has accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of fuelling racism and insists European football's governing body is ...
Sport
1 hour ago

'We were forced into playing ugly football‚' says Tinker about AmaZulu pitch

The pitch at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi has come in for heavy criticism after a bumpy surface ensured a poor quality encounter in the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket Sport
  2. Called a ‘traitor’: George Lebese opens up on leaving Chiefs for Sundowns Soccer
  3. Middendorp on Ngezana: 'I wondered why he did not take his undershirt off too' Soccer
  4. Patrice Motsepe's millions must help get the Blue Bulls out of the red Sport
  5. Pitso Mosimane finds another rough diamond: 'He reminds me of how Percy came up' Soccer

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Thabo Nodada wins the Goal of the Month award Soccer
  2. Chippa United on the verge of completing a piece of club history this weekend Soccer
  3. US firm takes big bite of the British soccer pie Business
  4. Highlands Park feeling the heat of unwanted expectation Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane finds another rough diamond: 'He reminds me of how Percy came up' Soccer
  6. Cape Town City and Highlands Park share the spoils Soccer
  7. Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize Soccer
  8. WATCH | The moment Lionel Messi makes history (again) by winning sixth Ballon ... Soccer
  9. Mario Balotelli free to leave in January, says Brescia president Soccer
  10. Sudan fire coach after Bafana Bafana defeat Soccer
X