SA Under-20s begin quest for Cosafa triple haul

SA opens the defence of its Cosafa Men’s Under-20 Championship crown against Mauritius in Lusaka, Zambia, on Thursday, with their new-look side seeking to make it a hat-trick of victories in the regional competition.

Former Bafana Bafana winger Helman Mkhalele is now at the helm after previous boss Thabo Senong moved on to coach the senior national team of Lesotho, and so it is very much a “new broom” that sweeps through the squad.

The side thrashed Mauritius 5-0 in their opener last year — a team that contained the likes of Lyle Foster, James Monyane, Luke Gareth le Roux, Tashreeq Matthews and Njabulo Blom — but this year’s selection is one that it is hoped will qualify the side for the 2021 African Under-20 Cup of Nations.

It is therefore an introduction to this level of football for many of the players, most of whom will be virtual unknowns to SA football fans, but are hoping to forge their reputation over the next 11 days leading up to the final in Lusaka.

But Mkhalele knows it will also be a tough task with his team viewed as the ones to beat in the competition, and the weight of expectation heavy after their 2017 and 2018 triumphs.

“When you coach a South African team, irrespective of whether it is the senior team or the junior team, the opponents prepare very well and with the history of Amajita, where we have won back-to-back, the pressure is on the players to make sure they maintain the legacy that Amajita has established,” Mkhalele said.