Soccer

Safa reveals the broadcast contract with the SABC worth R50m for its first year

05 December 2019 - 15:58 By Marc Strydom
SA Football Association acting chief executive Gay Mokoena.
SA Football Association acting chief executive Gay Mokoena.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) new broadcast rights contract with the SA Football Association (Safa) for national team home matches is worth R50m for its first year‚ Safa acting chief executive Gay Mokoena has revealed.

This is significantly less than the previous R110m‚ which the SABC had declined to renew in protracted negotiations with Safa‚ the cash-strapped public broadcaster saying it simply could not afford the amount.

Mokoena said the four-year broadcast contract is “flexible” and that a larger sum can be negotiated depending on a potential improvement of the SABC’s financial situation.

“We have a flexible amount‚ if I could call it that. And that’s why we have agreed to review the amount on an annual basis‚” Mokoena said at a press conference at Safa House in Nasrec on Thursday.

“For a start‚ because we are all in a difficult period. We have a R50m sponsorship. But it’s not all cash. It’s what you call ‘Value in kind’.”

Mokoena also revealed that Safa have had approaches from four sports brand companies for their national team kit sponsorship‚ following Nike’s contract expiring after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in July.

READ MORE:

Safa in the red | The soccer mother body set to announce a R74m loss at AGM

The South African Football Association (Safa) will post a loss of R74-million at their annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday‚ Safa’s acting CEO Gay ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Confirmed | Coach Molefi Ntseki finally signs Bafana Bafana contract

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has signed a contract with the SA Football Association (Safa)‚ his agent‚ Thato Matuka‚ has confirmed.
Sport
1 day ago

Nearly three months into the job, Bafana coach still has no contract

Molefi Ntseki’s agent, Thato Matuka, will meet with new South African Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Gay Mokoena on Thursday to try to ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Give the league title to Kaizer Chiefs already‚ says Wits coach Gavin Hunt Soccer
  2. WATCH | The moment of madness that got Sundowns captain Kekana a four-match ban ... Soccer
  3. Revealed! Caf slapped Sundowns star Kekana with a four-match ban for shoving a ... Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane smiling as Sundowns' big guns return Soccer
  5. Norman Arendse pens impassioned open letter to embattled Cricket SA Cricket

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver

Related articles

  1. European soccer chief accuses British PM Boris Johnson of fuelling racism Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp not happy with MDC Soccer
  3. Chippa United on the verge of completing a piece of club history this weekend Soccer
  4. Veteran Reneilwe Letsholonyane still very much in Highlands coach Owen da ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs win the PSL's Q-Innovation Quarter One and R1‚5m Soccer
  6. 'We were forced into playing ugly football‚' says Tinker about AmaZulu pitch Soccer
  7. WATCH | Thabo Nodada wins the Goal of the Month award Soccer
  8. Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize Soccer
  9. Highlands Park feeling the heat of unwanted expectation Soccer
  10. SuperSport United midfield strongman Dean Furman's future uncertain Soccer
X