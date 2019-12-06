Soccer

Maritzburg skipper Xulu in race for fitness for TKO final against old team Sundowns

06 December 2019 - 11:41 By Mark Gleeson
Kwanada Mngonyama , Rushine de Reuck , Siyanda Xulu and Jeremy Brockie of Maritzburg United during the Telkom Knockout 2019, Last 16 match between Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits at Harry Gwala Stadium on October 18, 2019 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

An ankle injury suffered last month is threatening Maritzburg United captain Siyanda Xulu’s place in the team for the Telkom Knockout final next weekend.

The 27-year-old is in a race against time to get ready for the match against Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban on December 14‚ but also forced to make a call on whether it is worth risking the rest of the season just for one game.

The cup final has further emotional standing for Xulu as he began his career at Sundowns‚ where he turned out from 2009 to 2012.

Xulu hurt his ankle in a clash with Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane in the league meeting between the two clubs on November 8.

He has not played since after being told he would be sidelined for six weeks after suffering a serious injury.

The six-week period fits in almost exactly with the timing of the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday‚ December 14‚ leaving Xulu to make a call on whether he is playing again so soon after the all clear‚ and risk the ankle again.

Coach Eric Tinkler said he was confident Xulu would make it back but sources close to the player said he was still weighing up his options.

New Zealander Daniel Morgan‚ who has proven a good find at left-back‚ is expected back this weekend after missing last Sunday’s goalless draw against AmaZulu because of a tight calf muscle.

Maritzburg play Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in the Absa Premiership on Sunday in the last chance for many players to impress Tinkler and force their way onto the team sheet for the final.

