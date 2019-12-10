Soccer

Orlando Pirates announce German Josef Zinnbauer as their new coach

10 December 2019 - 12:35 By Marc Strydom
Josef Zinnbauer has signed a contract to be at the helm of Orlando Pirates for three years.
Josef Zinnbauer has signed a contract to be at the helm of Orlando Pirates for three years.
Image: orlandopiratesfc.com

In a shock announcement made out of the blue‚ Orlando Pirates have appointed a new head coach‚ 49-year-old German Josef Zinnbauer.

Pirates made the announcement on social media‚ and a statement on their official website.

Bucs said current caretaker-coach Rulani Mokwena will continue in that capacity until Zinnbauer’s work permit is concluded.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Josef Zinnbauer‚” Bucs’ statement read.

“The 49-year old replaces [Milutin] ‘Micho’ Sredojević as Head Coach on a three seasons appointment.”

Pirates’ chairman Irvin Khoza was quoted as saying: “It is a fine balancing act that goes beyond the all-important technical skills. A coach is tasked to win through others.

“His ability to keep the team focused‚ making them work in concert‚ with minimal lapses‚ is an important requirement.

“I hope that Josef Zinnbauer is able to hit the deck running. I know I am fully representative of all the Orlando Pirates Supporters in wishing him good luck.

Khoza added‚ on Mokwena: “It is important that we thank Rulani for the fearless manner in which he stepped up to the plate when the need arose.

“One of the important lessons leaders learn at the top is about themselves. They are called‚ ‘Knowing what I know now’ lessons. I have no doubt that Rulani has learned a lot of those for his betterment and that of the team.”

Zinnbauer expresses his gratitude at the opportunity joining a club of Pirates’ stature.

“I welcome the opportunity to lead one of the prestigious clubs on the African continent. I hope under my lead‚ we are able to return the club to its winning ways‚” Zinnbauer said.

Zinnbauer last coached St Gallen in Switzerland's Super League from 2015 to 2017.

READ MORE:

Wits finding African football a tough arena

Bidvest Wits dominated the game but still lost in Mali on Sunday‚ leaving coach Gavin Hunt's stuck with just a solitary point in the group phase of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Maritzburg's De Reuck of Gibraltar

Aggravated and agitated.That's how a lot of Cristiano Ronaldo fans felt after their idol was pipped to the Ballon d'Or post by Lionel Messi.
Sport
2 days ago

Struggling Cape Town City on the brink of a crisis

Cape Town City are teetering on the edge of a crisis after another home setback saw them plunge to the edge of the relegation zone with little relief ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane receives ovation from Wydad fans in ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs spectacularly put five past Bloem Celtic in eight-goal thriller Soccer
  3. Sundowns, Casablanca share the spoils Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane satisfied with Sundowns' away Champions League point at Wydad Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Middendorp slams his players for their 'huge attitude issue' Soccer

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER | Stage 6 to 8 load-shedding and what it could mean for you
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...

Related articles

  1. Chippa United's remarkable turnaround under coach Norman Mapeza continues Soccer
  2. WATCH | Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane receives ovation from Wydad fans in ... Soccer
  3. Eskom's loadshedding crisis threatens Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp slams his players for their 'huge attitude issue' Soccer
  5. Young Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper confident of winning title Soccer
  6. Mkhalele pleased with his players after securing a precious point against ... Soccer
  7. Orlando Pirates announce German Josef Zinnbauer as their new coach Soccer
  8. SA still on course for Under-20 Championship semis despite draw against ... Soccer
  9. Roy Keane, Gary Neville hail 'proper' Manchester United performance Soccer
  10. Pitso Mosimane satisfied with Sundowns' away Champions League point at Wydad Soccer
X