Soccer

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza pledges R500‚000 in fight against gender-based violence

12 December 2019 - 16:35 By Marc Strydom
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza and acting chief executive Mato Madlala receives a torch during a hand over ceremony in Parktown, north of Johannesburg, on December 12 2019.
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza and acting chief executive Mato Madlala receives a torch during a hand over ceremony in Parktown, north of Johannesburg, on December 12 2019.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

The organisation Million Women March (MWM) handed a torch to Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza on Thursday‚ in support of advocating against gender-based violence.

In a press conference afterwards at the event held at the League’s offices in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ Khoza pledged R500‚000 to MWM from the PSL.

“As a man‚ it’s a challenge and a call to all the people of my kind that we cannot be bystanders and not participate in making sure that we add the voice‚ and making sure that even those people who are perpetrators who don’t watch television or use social media can hear us and feel us‚” Khoza said.

MWM chief executive Lucy Theledi thanked the PSL for their recognition of an important cause.

“Today I am very emotional because I feel like for the first time we are heard‚” Theledi said.

“We have been knocking on doors‚ all of them closed. Why? Because we’re carrying a very powerful concept that is seeking to bring change. Change that our country is not ready for.

“Because we are harbouring this monster‚ and we do not want to talk about it. So we feel that we should turn a blind eye.”

READ MORE:

AfriForum demands inquest for Senzo Meyiwa, sets sights on Julius Malema

AfriForum is demanding a formal inquest into the death of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa so that witnesses can be cross-examined.
News
1 day ago

Emiliano Tade quits Sundowns 'to do other things', says Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Emiliano Tade has walked away from the club after deciding he no longer wanted the life of a professional footballer and ...
Sport
2 hours ago

SA thrash Lesotho 4-0 to reach Cosafa semis

South Africa sealed their place in the semifinals of the 2019 COSAFA Men’s Under-20 Championship with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Lesotho in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates announce German Josef Zinnbauer as their new coach Soccer
  2. Lucas Radebe has praise for former Bafana teammate Helman Mkhalele Soccer
  3. Calls for CSA board to be disbanded are 'nonsense', says EC cricket boss Cricket
  4. Who is Pirates new coach? Lack of topflight trophies first talking point for ... Soccer
  5. Percy Tau makes an eventful return to Champions League action against Real ... Soccer

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis

Related articles

  1. 'We’re going to war‚' says Buchanan ahead of TKO showdown against Sundowns Soccer
  2. Mosimane after Sundowns win questionable penalty: 'If we benefited why not‚ ... Soccer
  3. 'Our opponents really don’t know how to stop us‚' says SA coach Helman Mkhalele Soccer
  4. Defender Nazeer Allie eyeing a second TKO title with Maritzburg Soccer
  5. Lucas Radebe has praise for former Bafana teammate Helman Mkhalele Soccer
  6. Caf forces changes to Chiefs' fixture against Sundowns and Wits Soccer
  7. Wits finding African football a tough arena Soccer
  8. SA fight back from two goals down to seal a place in the Cosafa Championship ... Soccer
  9. Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe still harbours Safa ambitions Soccer
  10. Percy Tau makes an eventful return to Champions League action against Real ... Soccer
X