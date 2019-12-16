Soccer

Why Tinkler refused to address Maritzburg's disallowed goal against Sundowns

16 December 2019 - 11:33 By Mark Gleeson
Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler and his assistant Vincent Kobola watches on during the Telkom Knockout final match against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler and his assistant Vincent Kobola watches on during the Telkom Knockout final match against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Furious Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler refused to address the issue of the last-minute disallowed strike that cost his side a chance at winning the Telkom Knockout on Saturday night.

Tinkler was told by club management to answer “no comment” to questions about Judas Moseamedi’s effort being erroneously ruled offside by the match officials.

But he did harangue the match officials after the final whistle of Saturday’s final against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and was curt in the post-match television interviews as he tried to hold his tongue.

It would have been hard after Maritzburg had the ball in the net for a 2-2 scoreline just seconds before the final whistle‚ but the effort was flagged offside by linesman Sibusiso Sisilani.

Instead‚ Tinkler praised his side’s application and said he “felt sorry for the club”.

“I cannot fault the players‚" he said.

"They worked their socks off to get this far‚ to get to the final of the competition.

“They had to work really hard and they nearly took it.”

His analysis reflected a game of two halves with Maritzburg up at the break but then paying a costly price for defensive slips in the second half to lose 2-1.

“I think we started the game extremely well and I thought we frustrated them.

“We knew they’d have a lot of possession‚ but we kept our shape and we were extremely disciplined.

“We pressed very well‚ and we caught them two or three times on the transition‚” Tinkler added.

“We should have come in at half-time at least 2-0 up and it probably would have been a different story.

“I spoke to the players at half-time that given the quality that Sundowns have we cannot let them off the hook.

“If they felt they worked hard in the first half‚ the second half is going to be even harder because they are going to have to come at us and we need to be extremely disciplined defensively.

“But‚ unfortunately‚ we made two errors ad with the quality they have at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ they’ll punish you and that’s what ended up happening in the second half.

“Our second half performance wasn’t as good as our first‚ which was a bit disappointing‚” he said.

READ MORE:

Arsenal distances itself from midfielder Ozil's comments on China, Uighurs

English soccer club Arsenal tried on Saturday to distance itself from the comments of its star midfielder Mesut Ozil after he posted messages on ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Many PSL records appear to be coming under attack this season

It's just two games before most Premier Soccer League teams reach the halfway mark in their league campaigns in the 2019-20 campaign yet there are ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tinkler more worried about Sundowns' Sirino than Zwane

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler is more concerned about the influence right now of playmaker Gaston Sirino for Mamelodi Sundowns than winger ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane after Zinnbauer's arrival at Pirates: 'I'll speak to Rulani and find ... Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  3. Mosimane after Sundowns win cup in controversial fashion: 'If it was not ... Soccer
  4. Graeme Smith: I didn't trust CSA Sport
  5. Affonso turns TKO final on its head to earn cup glory for Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk

Related articles

  1. Maritzburg coach Tinkler hopes no one 'benefits' in TKO final Soccer
  2. Chinese TV pulls Arsenal match after Ozil's Uighur comments Soccer
  3. Zambia too good for Amajita in Cosafa U-20 final Soccer
  4. Amajita face tough final against hosts Zambia to retain Cosafa trophy Soccer
  5. Mosimane after Sundowns win cup in controversial fashion: 'If it was not ... Soccer
  6. Affonso turns TKO final on its head to earn cup glory for Sundowns Soccer
  7. A cup trophy is long overdue, says Sundowns star Sibusiso Vilakazi Soccer
  8. Helman Mkhalele disappointed after SA soundly thumped by Zambia in final Soccer
  9. Lucas Radebe on Kaizer Chiefs: 'They've got enough to win the PSL' Soccer
  10. PSL chairman Irvin Khoza pledges R500‚000 in fight against gender-based violence Soccer
X