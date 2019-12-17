Chiefs lick their lips as Sundowns and Wits play to a draw in Durban

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits cancelled each other’s class out in a 1-1 Absa Premiership draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night.

Two fine goals were scored before the break, Gaston Sirino putting Sundowns ahead in the 15th minute, Gift Motupa equalising in the 45th.

Leaders Kaizer Chiefs would have savoured this result more than the two teams on the field.

Sundowns went back to second, above SuperSport United, but could have made use of their game in hand to reduce the gap to seven points.

Instead they had to settle for nine.