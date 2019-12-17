Soccer

City argue Mpho Makola was ‘aggressively badgered’ by PSL prosecutor Becker

17 December 2019 - 14:11 By Mark Gleeson In Cape Town
Mpho Makola attempts a shot at goal during the Telkom Knockout Last 16 match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on October 19, 2019.
Mpho Makola attempts a shot at goal during the Telkom Knockout Last 16 match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on October 19, 2019.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Mpho Makola should know this week whether his appeal against his six-month ban has been successful.

A decision from the South African Football Association’s (Safa) appeals board is due to be made this week after they sat last week to hear from both the player‚ his club Cape Town City and the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ who handed down the stiff sentence one month ago.

Veteran midfielder Makola is appealing against the length of the sentence while his club used the opportunity of appearing in front of Safa to object to the torrid grilling that the 33-year-old had been subjected to by PSL prosecutor Nande Becker.

City had called it aggressive and said the PSL prosecutor had “emotionally and intellectually badgered” Makola.

The PSL handed down a six-month ban for assaulting referee Abongile Tom during City’s Telkom Knockout tie against Kaizer Chiefs on October 19 where he shoved the match official in the chest after Chiefs were awarded a penalty.

But he was only booked for the offence at the time.

“We are right behind him‚ in terms of giving him the best advice and support he needs‚” City owner John Comitis said‚ adding the assault charge was wrongly intended.

“We also believe the sentence he received was way over the top.”

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  2. Mosimane after Zinnbauer's arrival at Pirates: 'I'll speak to Rulani and find ... Soccer
  3. Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers's daughter loses battle against cancer Rugby
  4. Mosimane after Sundowns win cup in controversial fashion: 'If it was not ... Soccer
  5. Graeme Smith: I didn't trust CSA Sport

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk

Related articles

  1. Cape Town City use video evidence arguing to shorten Mpho Makola’s sentence Soccer
  2. Cape Town City begin life under new Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink Soccer
  3. Mpho Makola made his bed, now he must lie in it, period Sport
  4. DC bans Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola for six months Soccer
  5. Cape Town City beat Polokwane City in eight-goal thriller Soccer
  6. PSL charge Mpho Makola for push on ref in City's defeat against Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  7. Refs under fire: The biggest blunders in the PSL this season Soccer
  8. Mpho Makola in hot water for shoving referee: Safa and PSL looking into the ... Soccer
X