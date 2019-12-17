Pitso Mosimane’s ‘soldiers’ will play their fourth match in 12 days when they take on Bidvest Wits in their Absa Premiership encounter at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night.

This busy period started with a long return trip to Morocco‚ through France‚ where Sundowns played against Wydad Casablance in their second match of the Caf Champions League group stages on December 7.

When they returned from North Africa‚ the Brazilians hosted Stellenbosch FC at Loftus five days later where they came from a goal down to beat the Capetonians 3-1 in the Absa Premiership.

On Saturday Sundowns travelled to Durban for the dramatic Telkom Knockout final where they beat stubborn Maritzburg United 2-1 in what was Mosimane’s ninth trophy since joining Downs in December 2012.

Because their match against Wits is at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ Sundowns have been in Durban since last week Thursday and they will only return to Johannesburg on Wednesday.

On Tuesday‚ Mosimane and his men will be looking to collect all the three points from Wits and narrow the gap on runaway log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs to seven points with both teams having played 13 games.

Sundowns’ mission of winning their third successive league match is not going to be an easy one as Wits have ambitions of their own of moving up the log standings.

If they get all the three points‚ Wits‚ who are also playing catch-up because of Caf Confederations Cup commitments‚ will move up one place to fourth on the standings with games in hand.

After this match‚ there is not much let-up for Sundowns as they meet Polokwane City at Loftus on Saturday afternoon in their last league match of the year.

After hosting Polokwane‚ Sundowns shift their attention back to the Champions League where they have a week to travel to Algeria and prepare for their thoird group match against USM Alger on Saturday‚ December 28.

This means that Mosimane and his troops will be away from home during the Christmas period and their opening match of the second half of the league season will be against AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday‚ January 4.