Twitter reacts: Some Man United fans would not mind if Percy Tau destroys their team at Old Trafford
Even some South African Manchester United supporters have admitted they will not mind their beloved club losing should Percy Tau score the goals and be the architect of their demise for Club Brugge in the Uefa Europa League.
Others have professed loyalty to “club over country” and said Tau or no Tau‚ United need to beat Brugge when the two clubs meet in the Europa League last-32 February.
Having already taken the field on the Santiago Bernabeu this season in the Uefa Champions League‚ now Tau is set to stride Old Trafford in the Europa League.
Brugge have been drawn to meet Manchester United in the last-32 of the Europa League in February.
The notion that SA Manchester United fans will be conflicted when Percy Tau comes to old Trafford is pure bollocks.— M.D.U (@Mdue_Dlamini) December 17, 2019
12 years later I still haven't forgiven Benni McCarthy for that winner vs United.
United over anything. #mufc
I so wish Percy Tau could score against Man United 😄— Gedeza🇿🇦 (@lungelo_mnyandu) December 16, 2019
Lion of Judah is a very talented player, keep shining @percymuzitau22 you have our support back home 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/pfhfK2HNed
Tau had a particularly impressive first half when Brugge drew their Champions League Group A away match against Real Madrid 2-2 in October. This included the assist for Emmanuel Bonaventure’s opener‚ who scored a brace as the Belgian club took a hugely unlikely 2-0 lead by the break.
The only way to accept Brugge beating Manchester United is if Percy Tau scores the goals... pic.twitter.com/zjkbUuLAZa— Malusi Mnisi (@MalusiPMnisi) December 16, 2019
That draw‚ plus draws home and away against Galatasaray‚ saw Brugge finish with three points and above the last-placed Turkish club (two points).
The third-placed finishers from the eight Champions League groups go into the Europa League.
Now the big question is... is Aaron Wan-Bissaka ready for Percy Tau? pic.twitter.com/kbh4YQDN7h— Litha LeNyanga 🌕 (@Litha_15_Stokwe) December 16, 2019
Tau was an unused substitute as Brugge lost 1-0 away against Group A winners Paris St Germain at Parc des Prince last month.
He did get a run again‚ starting and being replaced in the 59th minute‚ as Brugge ended Group A with a 3-1 home defeat against Real on Wednesday.
I love Percy Tau and I admire his talent even if he scores against my beloved ManU, it is well with my soul 😂 https://t.co/EWxcxLglHI— Vivian Venus Katjedi (@Venus_Kat_Now) December 16, 2019
Brugge are at home in Belgium first against Man United on Thursday‚ February 20‚ with the return leg in Manchester on Thursday‚ February 27.