17 December 2019 - 12:58 By Marc Strydom
Percy Tau of Club Bruegge controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Paris Saint-Germain at Jan Breydel Stadium on October 22, 2019 in Brugge, Belgium.
Image: TF-Images/Getty Images

Even some South African Manchester United supporters have admitted they will not mind their beloved club losing should Percy Tau score the goals and be the architect of their demise for Club Brugge in the Uefa Europa League.

Others have professed loyalty to “club over country” and said Tau or no Tau‚ United need to beat Brugge when the two clubs meet in the Europa League last-32 February.

Having already taken the field on the Santiago Bernabeu this season in the Uefa Champions League‚ now Tau is set to stride Old Trafford in the Europa League.

Brugge have been drawn to meet Manchester United in the last-32 of the Europa League in February.

Tau had a particularly impressive first half when Brugge drew their Champions League Group A away match against Real Madrid 2-2 in October. This included the assist for Emmanuel Bonaventure’s opener‚ who scored a brace as the Belgian club took a hugely unlikely 2-0 lead by the break.

That draw‚ plus draws home and away against Galatasaray‚ saw Brugge finish with three points and above the last-placed Turkish club (two points).

The third-placed finishers from the eight Champions League groups go into the Europa League.

Tau was an unused substitute as Brugge lost 1-0 away against Group A winners Paris St Germain at Parc des Prince last month.

He did get a run again‚ starting and being replaced in the 59th minute‚ as Brugge ended Group A with a 3-1 home defeat against Real on Wednesday.

Brugge are at home in Belgium first against Man United on Thursday‚ February 20‚ with the return leg in Manchester on Thursday‚ February 27.

