Twitter reacts: Some Man United fans would not mind if Percy Tau destroys their team at Old Trafford

Even some South African Manchester United supporters have admitted they will not mind their beloved club losing should Percy Tau score the goals and be the architect of their demise for Club Brugge in the Uefa Europa League.

Others have professed loyalty to “club over country” and said Tau or no Tau‚ United need to beat Brugge when the two clubs meet in the Europa League last-32 February.

Having already taken the field on the Santiago Bernabeu this season in the Uefa Champions League‚ now Tau is set to stride Old Trafford in the Europa League.

Brugge have been drawn to meet Manchester United in the last-32 of the Europa League in February.