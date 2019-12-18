Soccer

Eric Tinkler tips Maritzburg goal hero Judas Moseamedi for Bafana Bafana

18 December 2019 - 11:38 By Mark Gleeson
Judas Moseamedi is a Bafana Bafana material, according to his coach Eric Tinkler.
Judas Moseamedi is a Bafana Bafana material, according to his coach Eric Tinkler.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United striker Judas Moseamedi has the potential to become a Bafana Bafana regular‚ says his coach Eric Tinkler in the wake of his sparkling performances in the Telkom Knockout.

The 25-year-old striker had been in the wilderness before his two goals for Maritzburg in the semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs‚ and then another in last Saturday’s final against Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban‚ lost 2-1 by United.

He also had last-gasp equaliser ruled offside in a controversial finish to the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“Judas has shown a hunger and desire to want to succeed and I said to him at the beginning of the season that he has the potential to play for Bafana Bafana.

“He is one of those strikers who will chase lost causes. Any other striker wouldn’t have chased that lost cause but he chases that and that’s how he scored the goal‚” said Tinkler‚ referring to the counterattack first-half goal against Sundowns where Moseamedi managed to hook the ball past both Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa and goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

“His work ethic and his work rate are absolutely phenomenal.

“Many people only see him as this burly‚ strong‚ aggressive striker but technically he is also very‚ very gifted.

“He has the ability to take people on‚ in one-v-one situations‚ and even beat people in two-v-one situations when he is overloaded.

“At the beginning of the season I told him he has to lose weight. That’s one of his biggest problems.

“I know it’s hard and you can easily put on two or three kilos. But he’s shown a hunger and a desire to achieve and that rubbed off on our players in getting to the cup final.

“I’m very proud of him because he was in the wilderness. Just seven months ago‚ he was on the bench at Free State Stars.”

Moseamedi started his career at Mpumalanga Black Aces and made his name under Tinkler in Cape Town City’s first season after they bought the franchise.

But after Tinkler left‚ he did not flourish under Benni McCarthy and was allowed to go out on loan to Stars last season‚ where he scored only one goal‚ and was let go after six months.

He joined Maritzburg in January but made his impact initially only as a ‘super-sub’.

It is only over the last months‚ as Maritzburg have battled in front of goal‚ that Moseamedi was given a chance to play regularly and now he has begun to repay the coach’s faith.

The Tzaneen-born forward played six times for South Africa in the Cosafa Cups of 2016 and 2017‚ netting two goals.

READ MORE:

Free State soccer fanatic bags R800k in score prediction lottery

A Bloemfontein sports jackpot winner wants to pay off his debts, take his family on holiday to Cape Town and invest some of his R880 198 winnings, ...
News
4 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs' Middendorp wins record third straight PSL Coach of the Month award

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp won a record third Absa Premiership Coach of the Month award for November at the Premier Soccer League offices ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bidvest Wits forced to move to Dobsonville Stadium

Bidvest Wits have been forced to move Friday’s Premier Soccer League clash against a struggling Cape Town City to Dobsonville Stadium because of ...
Sport
5 hours ago

City argue Mpho Makola was ‘aggressively badgered’ by PSL prosecutor Becker

Mpho Makola should know this week whether his appeal against his six-month ban has been successful.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers's daughter loses battle against cancer Rugby
  2. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  3. Mosimane after Zinnbauer's arrival at Pirates: 'I'll speak to Rulani and find ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs to provide free tickets Soccer
  5. Graeme Smith: I didn't trust CSA Sport

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk

Related articles

  1. Mosimane 'ignorant' on Brockie being barred from playing against Sundowns in ... Soccer
  2. City argue Mpho Makola was ‘aggressively badgered’ by PSL prosecutor Becker Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'No obligation to wish new Pirates boss Zinnbauer the ... Soccer
  4. Arsenal distances itself from midfielder Ozil's comments on China, Uighurs Soccer
  5. Barcelona and Real Madrid get set for politically charged Clasico Soccer
  6. Real Madrid to face Manchester City, Liverpool meet Atletico Soccer
  7. Andile Jali now understands Sundowns are not about ‘Instagram and flashy cars’ Soccer
  8. Percy Tau's Club Brugge drawn against Man United in Uefa Europa League last 32 Soccer
  9. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane finally finds the man he's been looking for Soccer
  10. Chiefs lick their lips as Sundowns and Wits play to a draw in Durban Soccer
X