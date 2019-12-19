Giant goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh back in goal for Cape Town City

Giant goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh will be back in goal for Cape Town City when they take on Bidvest Wits away on Friday night but Kermit Erasmus has not recovered from a hamstring injury.

City are teetering on the brink of dropping down into the relegation zone with just two wins all season and a paltry 13 points from 14 games.

A change of coach does not seem to have made much difference to their plight as City have failed to score under new man Jan Olde Riekerink and the injury to Erasmus does not help his cause.

He pulled up with a hamstring injury early in the goalless draw at home to Highlands Park at the end of last month and is not ready to return.

Former England Premier League player Chris David is expected to be in the starting line-up for the first time since August while club officials have confirmed Leeuwenburgh is back after the broken right hand he sustained in late October when Judas Moseamedi of Maritzburg United stood on it.

The 25-year-old has missed the last five games in which his replacement Sage Stephens has kept two clean sheets.

The City rearguard remains the leakiest in the league with 21 goals conceded‚ one more than Orlando Pirates.

Friday’s game has been switched from the Bidvest Stadium to the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto because of concerns over the state of the pitch.