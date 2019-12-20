Soccer

Percy Tau plays his part as Brugge reach Belgian Cup semifinal

20 December 2019 - 10:46 By Mark Gleeson
Percy Tau could have made better use of a good goal-scoring opportunity before half time but it mattered not in the end as his Belgian outfit Club Brugge beat the faltering Brussels giants Anderlecht 2-0 away on Thursday night to advance to the semifinal of the cup.

Tau was again in the starting line-up for the Belgian league leaders and will have taken much out of the game as he attempted to take on‚ in head-to-head duels‚ the opposition player-coach Vincent Kompany‚ who was making his return to the Anderlecht defence after injury.

Brugges now meet Zulte Waregem in the two legged semifinal in the second part of January as Club Brugge stay on course to complete the league and cup double.

Thursday’s tussle against Kompany‚ rated among world football’s top defenders‚ was another chance for the 25-year Bafana star to market himself after appearing in the Uefa Champions League at Real Madrid’s fable Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and also playing against Paris St Germain.

Next month there is further opportunity for exposure for Tau as Club Brugge have announced they will play friendly matches against top Dutch clubs Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven in Qatar just after New Year.

They will have a week-long training camp in the heat of the desert at the Aspire Academy in Doha to prepare for the second half of the season.

They will play PSV on January 9 and Ajax two days later at the Al Janoub Stadium‚ one of the 2022 World Cup finals venues.

