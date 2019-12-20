Gigantic SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has hailed the club’s management for revitalising his career and is happy that he’s “scoring goals”.

“The change of environment at SuperSport has made me happy and I am glad to have joined them‚” Gabuza said in an interview with Robert Marawa on his online MarawaTV channel.

“What has made me happy at SuperSport is that I am scoring goals.”

The burly striker struggled for consistency in front of goals and regular game time at Orlando Pirates with just eight strikes in 62 appearances.

Gabuza admitted that playing for a big team like the Soweto giants was never easy‚ especially having to deal with club’s impatient supporters‚ who he had a few testy run-ins with.

“Pirates are a big team. They have a larger number of supporters and players are not expected to make mistakes‚” he said.

“Pirates fans want more and more. Every time I walk onto the pitch I put 100 percent‚ they want 150 percent‚ and the next week they want 160 percent.”

The 32-year-old said he sometimes battled to focus on what he was employed to do on the pitch due to fans failing to recognise his contribution.

“I ended up doing mistakes – sometimes I couldn’t focus on my work. Pirates fans were giving me headaches big time‚” he said.

Gabuza added that he would like to retire at SuperSport.

“Ja‚ I am going to retire at SuperSport and that’s what my contract is saying‚” he said.

Gabuza joined Pirates from Golden Arrows at the beginning of the 2013-14 season after impressing with 23 goals in 88 matches for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

He left Pirates to join SuperSport in the off-season‚ where he has been on form‚ his contribution greater than his five goals in 17 league and cup games in 2019-20.