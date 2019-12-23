Coach Wedson Nyirenda confirms he has quit Baroka FC
Coach Wedson Nyirenda has confirmed to TimesLIVE that he has resigned from Baroka FC‚ but says he is not yet ready to give a “comprehensive statement” on why he has decided to jump ship.
Baroka lost 1-0 at home to Stellenbosch FC in the Absa Premiership on Saturday‚ extending their winless run in Polokwane to nine games this season.
The former Zambia international striker confirmed he has decided to leave the club in the wake of the defeat‚ after club chairman Khurishi Mphahlele had earlier told reporters he was unaware of the situation.
“Yes‚ have I resigned‚” Nyirenda told TimesLIVE.
"But I think for now I cannot comment much‚ I just felt it was time to leave. I will give a comprehensive statement later on.”
Nyirenda would not be drawn on his motives‚ but his departure comes a little over a year after he engineered a shock victory for the club in the Telkom Knockout final against Orlando Pirates in 2018.
Baroka currently sit in 14th place in the league‚ just a point above the relegation zone‚ and with four draws and five defeats from their nine home games.
That is an extension of a horror run at home for the club since their promotion to the top-flight which has now seen them win only seven of their 53 league games in their own stadium‚ a dismal return.
His exit also follows reports on Sunday that the club had parted ways with three players‚ including key midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane.
Matome Mabeba and Orebotse Mongae are the others.
Nyirenda would not be drawn on whether that move informed his decision.
Baroka are next in action away at Cape Town City on January 5.