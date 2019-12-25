Soccer

Liverpool's Oxlade-Chamberlain sidelined with ankle injury

25 December 2019 - 16:00 By Reuters
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will the busy festive period.
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will the busy festive period.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle ligament injury in Saturday's Club World Cup final, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.

The midfielder landed awkwardly on his ankle during the 1-0 win over Flamengo and was substituted in the 75th minute.

Klopp confirmed the 26-year-old would not play during the busy festive period when Liverpool play three times in eight days.

"You have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle, one of them is damaged," Klopp told reporters ahead of Thursday's top-of-the-table clash at Leicester City.

"Now we have to see how quickly we can fix that. I don't know exactly. I had that injury myself, but it was years ago and it can take a while or can be quick.

"No chance for Thursday and no chance for this year. Oxlade will not play anymore (in 2019), that's clear."

Klopp also said midfielder Fabinho and centre backs Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip were recovering well but not fit for the upcoming games.

"There is no news on anyone else, which is good news," Klopp added.

Liverpool played two games in Qatar last week as they lifted their third trophy of the year following their Champions League and UEFA Super Cup triumphs. But Klopp said fatigue would not be a factor when they prepare for the trip to Leicester.

"The way to Qatar was difficult sleeping-wise but on the way back it was completely normal," Klopp said. "Yesterday we had the day off, and I'm pretty sure the boys slept as much as they could.

READ MORE:

'When will this nonsense stop?': Rudiger wants racists punished

Antonio Rudiger, the German international defender who was subject to a stream of monkey chants in Chelsea's Premier League win over Tottenham, said ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bahrain's Sayed Baqer gets 10-game ban for racist gesture

FIFA has banned Bahrain defender Sayed Baqer for 10 matches for 'discriminatory behaviour' in a World Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, soccer's world ...
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer aware he's under pressure to deliver results quickly

New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has said he is aware he will be expected to deliver results quickly at the success-hungry Buccaneers.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane confirms Tokelo Rantie has gone AWOL Soccer
  2. Agent delays the appointment of the new Springbok coach Rugby
  3. 'When will this nonsense stop?': Rudiger wants racists punished Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'We are training on Christmas Day' Soccer
  5. Swimmer Natalie Du Toit in Sascoc debacle Sport

Latest Videos

Promises, jokes and controversies: President Cyril Ramaphosa's year in quotes
'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!

Related articles

  1. Coach Norman Mapeza reveals the secrets to his success at Chippa United Soccer
  2. Football racism inquiry call after Spurs-Chelsea clash halted Soccer
  3. Moseamedi returns to haunt Chiefs as Maritzburg share the spoils with AmaKhosi Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'We are training on Christmas Day' Soccer
  5. Arsenal's Ljungberg unhappy with Ozil's show of dissent Soccer
  6. Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and Thembi Kgatlana in line for Caf awards Soccer
  7. Coach Wedson Nyirenda confirms he has quit Baroka FC Soccer
  8. Sundowns continue to seek success in the Caf Champions League Soccer
X