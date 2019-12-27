Soccer

SuperSport United's Evans Rusike likely to face Kaizer Chiefs

27 December 2019 - 16:37 By Mark Gleeson
Evans Rusike has missed the last four matches for SuperSport United.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Evans Rusike is likely to return to full training when SuperSport United get back from their Christmas holidays on Saturday‚ putting him in line to play against log leaders Kaizer Chiefs when the Premier Soccer League resumes next week.

The tricky Zimbabwe international could provide the x-factor in a key league game for both sides at Atteridgeville next Saturday‚ January 4.

He hurt his knee in a clash with Sifiso Hlanti at the beginning of November when SuperSport produced an away win against Bidvest Wits‚ which has meant the 28-year-old has missed the last four games for SuperSport after being a regular from the start of the season.

Thabo Qalinge is another who has been on the injury list at SuperSport‚ but he has played only 15 minutes for the club since joining from Orlando Pirates and is a long way off coach Kaitano Tembo’s plans.

Third placed SuperSport need a home win over Chiefs to reduce the 11 point deficit on the leaders.

They have also played one match more than AmaKhosi.

