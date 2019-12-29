Soccer

Black Leopards hire Cavin Johnson as new head coach

29 December 2019 - 13:33 By Marc Strydom
Cavin Johnson of Amazulu FC during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and AmaZulu FC at Harry Gwala Stadium on March 01, 2019 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Black Leopards have hired Cavin Johnson as their new head coach‚ just two days after news broke of Luc Eymael surprisingly leaving the Premier Soccer League club.

Leopards’ chairman David Thidiela confirmed the appointment of former Platinum Stars‚ SuperSport United and AmaZulu coach Johnson at the Limpopo club to TimesLIVE on Sunday afternoon.

“Yes‚” he said‚ asked to confirm Leopards had hired their new coach.

Asked if he was happy at such a quick appointment of an experienced PSL coach‚ Thidiela said: “That’s why he’s here.”

He added‚ chuckling: “If I was not happy I would not be bringing him here.”

Thidiela said he could not reveal any more details of the mystery “personal reasons” for Eymael leaving Leopards so abruptly.

The Belgian former Free State Stars and Polokwane City coach had overseen an upturn in form for the Thohoyandou-based team‚ arriving after Frenchman Lionel Soccoia was sacked as Lidoda Duvha began the 2019-20 season with just one win from six matches.

Under Eymael‚ Leopards had won four out of eight league and cup games‚ drawing two and losing two.

“I don’t know what Eymael’s personal reasons were‚” Thidiela said. “I only received his resignation letter and I accepted it.”

Eleventh-placed Leopards return from the Absa Premiership’s Christmas break with their fixture on Sunday against Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium.

Thidiela said Johnson will begin taking charge of the team’s training sessions in Polokwane from Monday.

