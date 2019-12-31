Bobby Motaung pats himself on the back about Kaizer Chiefs' signings

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is pleased that the club’s off-season signings have been able to make a positive impact so far in the 2019-20 season.

Motaung – the member of Amakhosi’s management most responsible for handling their transfers, signings and player contracts – often comes in for some vocal criticism from the club’s demanding supporters when new players under-perform.

Chiefs’ signings in the off-season were relatively obscure, and unknown quantities.

Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic joined from the Slovakian second division, midfielder Kearyn Baccus from Australia, Yagan Sasman from Ajax Cape Town in the GladAfrica Championship and James Kotei from Tanzania. Forward Lazarous Kambole was the best-known, thanks to his Caf Champions League exploits for Zambia’s Zesco United.

Given Amakhosi finished a record-low ninth in the Absa Premiership in 2018-19, their fourth season trophyless, such acquisitions were met with scepticism.

Yet, as Chiefs entered the Christmas break top of the league by seven points, Nurkovic, Baccus and Sasman especially have made a solid contribution in Ernst Middendorp’s in-form Amakhosi.

“I’m glad to see at least three of the five players playing regularly,” Motaung told his club’s official website.

“It’s a good return because sometimes the new players take time to acclimatise to the new environment. Already we’ve seen Nurkovic making inroads, while Sasman and Baccus have cemented their roles in the team.