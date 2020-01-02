Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns target former Kaizer Chiefs hitman Knowledge Musona

02 January 2020 - 14:28 By Marc Strydom
Knowledge Musona celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs from Dobsonville Stadium on January 31, 2014 in Dobsonville, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns appear to have the inside lane to sign Zimbabwean ex-Kaizer Chiefs goal ace Knowledge Musona as his contract reportedly will soon be terminated at Anderlecht.

TimesLIVE is reliably informed that Sundowns are actively courting the signature of the “Smiling Assassin” as he seeks a return to the Premier Soccer League.

Musona is apparently keen to join Sundowns‚ who are sure to have made an attractive offer to the prolific striker.

Reports have been that the Zimbabwean will have his contract with Anderlecht – which ends in June 2022 – terminated soon‚ following the January transfer opening on Thursday.

Musona has suffered a well-documented unhappy year-and-a-half at Belgian powerhouses Anderlecht‚ where the striker played just eight times and scored once since a transfer from KV Oostende in July 2018.

He spent the past six months on loan at Lokeren‚ where he played just six league games and scored one goal.

As a teammate of Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali’s at Oostende Musona had some success‚ scoring 35 goals in 103 appearances over three years.

This was after a less successful spell in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim.

Before that‚ Musona made his name at Chiefs as a deadly striker in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. He was the PS’s top scorer with 17 goals in 2010-11.

Sundowns’ general manager Yogesh Singh could not be reached for comment.

