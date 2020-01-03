Soccer

AmaZulu's new 'Nurkovic' cannot play against Sundowns

03 January 2020 - 15:02 By Sazi Hadebe
The new AmaZulu striker‚ Milos Lacny.
The new AmaZulu striker‚ Milos Lacny.
Image: twitter/ AMAZULU

The good news for AmaZulu FC is that they have signed a striker in a mould of Kaizer Chiefs’ red-hot Samir Nurkovic in Slovakian-born Milos Lacny.

The bad news is that he’s not available for their crucial Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

Usuthu’s first league game in the new year comes at a time when they’re trying to earn points to move away from the relegation zone. But the Durban team’s coach‚ Josef Vukusic‚ disclosed on Thursday that Lancy may only be available in the third or fourth game in January.

Having scored only nine goals in 15 games in the league‚ eight of those coming from striker Bongi Ntuli‚ Vukusic is desperate to shore up his striking department with the new man from his native country.

Playing against a team who have humiliated his team twice this season– 5-0 in the Telkom Knockout in October‚ then a far more respectable 1-0 in the league in November‚ both in Pretoria – Vukusic would have liked to have paired Ntuli with lanky Lacny on Saturday.

“He is a quality player and the deal is done. We’re just waiting for his papers and it might be three or four games before he makes his debut for us‚” said Vukusic of the 31-year old striker who signed an 18-month deal with Usuthu.

Lacny has played for 12 clubs in Europe including a spell with Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic.

“He’s a No 9; he can score goals and has played for some big clubs in Europe. Maybe he will play in our third game‚” said Vukusic‚ who was delighted to get maximum points away to Bloemfontein Celtic in Usuthu’s last game of the league last year to move three points clear of the relegation quagmire.

Vukusic said AmaZulu have to get something out Saturday’s game.

“We know about their strengths but they also have some weaknesses‚” said Vukusic of second-placed defending champions Sundowns.

“We don’t know which team they will play because they play in a different style if they use certain players. So we’ve analysed everything‚ but what will be important is our performance.”

Sundowns will travel to Moses Mabhida with fond memories having just won the TKO final against Maritzburg United in the same stadium‚ 2-1 in December‚ before drawing 1-1 there against Bidvest Wits in a league encounter.

The Brazilians finished the year on a high note when they beat Algerian side USM Alger 1-0 in a Caf Champions League Group B game in which skipper Hlompho Kekana scored the winner in his historic 300th appearance for the club.

Most read

  1. All the feels | Siya Kolisi meets the man who paid for his schooling: 'I ... Rugby
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns target former Kaizer Chiefs hitman Knowledge Musona Soccer
  3. Ekstein‚ Ngoma‚ Chabalala – rumours swirl as PSL transfer window opens Soccer
  4. Bobby Motaung pats himself on the back about Kaizer Chiefs' signings Soccer
  5. January can be make or break for Chiefs and Sundowns in PSL title race Soccer

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage

Related articles

  1. Eight teams nervous as scramble to avoid PSL relegation heats up Soccer
  2. Kaizer Motaung hopes for a big 2020 for Chiefs as great Soweto club turn 50 Soccer
  3. January can be make or break for Chiefs and Sundowns in PSL title race Soccer
  4. Pitso's 'benefit' year: Sundowns coach's fiery and outrageous quotes of 2019 Soccer
  5. Coaches in the PSL: 27 and counting so far this season Soccer
  6. Why Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs must be wary of coach Pitso Mosimane's ... Soccer
  7. Highlands ‘have been found out’, says Da Gama Soccer
  8. ‘How many games have they played?’ queries Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  9. Puzzled Nyirenda can't explain Baroka's poor record at home Soccer
X