New Baroka FC coach Dylan Kerr has returned to the Premier Soccer League and to Limpopo after suffering personal tragedy last year with the death of his mother.

Englishman Kerr left Black Leopards at the end of last season despite winning praise for his efforts with Lidoda Duvha‚ choosing to spend time with his terminally ill mother‚ Gloria Jean‚ who passed away on September 6.

Kerr was largely praised for his work helping Leopards avoid relegation‚ and he looks to have a similar job on his hands with currently 14th-placed Baroka.

He had intended to spend the next three months in Arizona in the United States‚ but says the lure of the Premier Soccer League was strong when he was contacted by Baroka.

“The chairman has shown a lot of confidence in me to bring me here and that is something I want to repay‚” Kerr said. “I made a life decision to leave Leopards at the end of last season to be with my Mum and it was the right thing to do.

“But football is in my blood and although I wasn’t looking for another job straight away‚ I expected to be in Arizona for the next three months‚ when I got the call it was something that excited me.

“Fans from all over South Africa‚ not just Baroka‚ have sent me good luck messages and wished me well‚ and that is fantastic for me as a person after the tough seven months I’ve had.

“I’m addicted to football‚ that is just me. I have always said that I have two priorities in life‚ my Mum and football. Unfortunately my Mum has now passed away.

“It is good to be back involved in football. Good to be back in Limpopo‚ where the people are very friendly and have really welcomed me back.”

Kerr’s first assignment with Baroka – though it’s not certain yet he will be on the bench‚ as his work permit is yet to arrive – will be when they face 15th-placed Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.