Orlando Pirates’ 2017-18 jersey and Kaizer Chiefs’ current shirt have found themselves on a list of the world’s “Top 30 Football Shirts of the Decade”.

Chiefs’ current jersey has received another plaudit‚ being named by the football design-emphasis magazine and website Soccerbible as their 13th-best jersey of the 2010s. Pirates' 2017 jersey came in even better at eighth.

Amakhosi’s 2019-20 season jersey‚ with it’s black sleeves and maze of hypnotically cross-blending stripes in front‚ was met with initial skepticism when it was launched in July. It was compared to Chiefs’ much-mocked “zebra” kit of 2011 to 2013.

It has since become a hit with the Amakhosi faithful‚ though. The jersey made not just UK-based Soccerbible.com’s top 30‚ it was also in the top half at 13th.

Beating that‚ though‚ was Pirates’ strikingly simple black with a white three-striped shoulder Adidas jersey – similar to Liverpool in the early 1990s – from their 2017-18 season in eighth place.

The website said of the jersey: “Oh‚ man. Those EQT stripes on the shoulder. Proper 1991 Liverpool vibes‚ only even better because it's in black and belongs to pirates. Badass.”