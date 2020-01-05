Soccer

Mosimane after Sundowns slash Chiefs' lead: 'I told you a long time ago May is too far'

05 January 2020 - 13:36 By Sazi Hadebe
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane is not surprised that the league title race is wide open after Mamelodi Sundowns slashed pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs' lead to four points at the weekend.

Chiefs were dealt a double blow on Saturday after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit and then watched Sundowns beat AmaZulu 3-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium a few hours later.

An opening strike from Sibusiso Vilakazi and a brace from Themba Zwane‚ who took his league tally to six goals this season‚ gave Sundowns the priceless victory that also gave the league title chase much-needed spice.

“It’s too early… it’s too early‚” said Mosimane in reference to questions about the latest twist in the race..

“We have a big game on Tuesday (against Bidvest Wits) and we don’t have enough rest. And we don’t want to play that team when you come from here (Durban) with the travelling and all that.

“It’s a second time we play them after two and a half days.

"They are a strong team Wits‚ huh?

“You can’t talk too much (about the race) because you have to cross that bridge first. You can’t get too excited (about being close to Chiefs).

“Yes I told you a long time ago that May is too far. It’s a lot of games… 15 games guys. We still have to play Wits‚ Orlando Pirates‚ Chiefs and SuperSport… I mean.

“It’s far for us and you cannot be talking about us. No‚ it’s too far. And it’s the same for everybody‚ neh?

“So those games are big games. May is too far and I told you that we need to keep calm.

“Gavin Hunt (the Wits coach) said it‚ May is too far.

"When Gavin speaks‚ I mean the guy won the league I think more than me‚ (actually they are both on four) to be honest.

“So he knows how to win the league.

"Those are the people I have to read and listen to what they’re saying also. It’s too far.”

