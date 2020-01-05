Sundowns terminate troubled striker Tokelo Rantie's contract with immediate effect

Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have shown troubled striker Tokelo Rantie the door and terminated his contract with immediate effect.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane revealed last month that he had not seen the self-destructive former Bafana Bafana‚ Orlando Pirates and Bournemouth FC striker in weeks and had no idea where he was.

The player failed to turn up at training for a month and after an internal disciplinary process that was held by the club‚ Sundowns decided to terminate his contract.

Sundowns legal executive Yogesh Singh confirmed the termination on Sunday.

"The standard at Sundowns is high for a professional footballer and there is a zero-tolerance for ill-discipline‚" he said in a statement.

"Of course‚ players are human and we will first go through counseling to correct a player’s behavior but there is a line and when that is crossed we do not compromise the dressing-room for any individual player.”

Mosimane will be disappointed by this turn of events as he tried to offer Rantie an opportunity to turn his around and also resurrect his career.

Many questioned the Sundowns coach when he took a huge gamble and signed Rantie on a three-year deal in September last year.

His career had been blighted by off-the-field issues with his fitness and discipline.

The Sundowns coach disregarded the fact that the player was released by former Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy from his contract without kicking a ball in December 2018.

Mosimane said at the time he was determined to offer the player an opportunity to turn his life around and sent him to a rigorous three-month assessment during the club's pre-season camp in Nelspruit in July.

He continued to have faith in him and said people cannot continue to base their views on Rantie's past mistakes.

Rantie initially appeared to grab the lifeline and made an impression.

But he seemingly failed to make use of the priceless opportunity and has now been shown the door.

Sundowns have shown a zero tolerance on ill-disciplined players and also showed the door to Muzi Mashaba and Siyabonga Zulu‚ amongt others.