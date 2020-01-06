Soccer

Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?'

06 January 2020 - 16:57 By Sazi Hadebe
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Tokelo Rantie's speed would have been an added bonus had the troubled player been available to play in the league match against AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday.

Sundowns terminated the troubled striker's contract with immediate effect on Sunday after he failed to turn up at training for a month.

While the Brazilians comfortably beat AmaZulu 3-0 on Saturday‚ Mosimane said the environment would have been ideal to introduce the former Bafana Bafana‚ Orlando Pirates and Bournemouth FC striker.

“No Tokelo Rantie‚ it’s discipline issues man‚” said Mosimane.

“At Sundowns we don’t tolerate those.

"You know we’ve taken a lot of players out. You must come to training‚ neh?

“If training starts to disturb your life then you must be doing some other things than training. So you have to come to training‚ it’s important neh?

“But we can’t tolerate that kind of discipline. He’s a good player‚ good boy and I like him.

“I thought a game like this (against AmaZulu) he could come on as a substitute like we’re bringing in Aubrey Mngoma.

“But yah‚ he’s not there. I haven’t seen him at training.

"It’s sad. It’s very sad.

“It’s very sad that we haven’t seen him.”

READ MORE:

Baroka FC and Cape Town City to face off in the boardroom over Mduduzi Mdantsane

Baroka FC and Cape Town City met on the field on Sunday and will be up against each other again on Tuesday‚ but this time in the boardroom when the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts about the club

One of SA's oldest football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, will mark its 50th anniversary on Tuesday
Sport
7 hours ago

Newcastle taken to FA Cup replay by 'bloody Rochdale'

Newcastle's wretched record in the FA Cup continued as 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham gave minnows Rochdale a 1-1 draw on Saturday's third-round clash.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane after Sundowns slash Chiefs' lead: 'I told you a long time ago May is ... Soccer
  2. Ekstein‚ Ngoma‚ Chabalala – rumours swirl as PSL transfer window opens Soccer
  3. Barmy Army, beer snakes and a hadeda in the crosshairs at Newlands Cricket
  4. Sundowns know what they must do to reel in PSL leaders Chiefs Soccer
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns target former Kaizer Chiefs hitman Knowledge Musona Soccer

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage

Related articles

  1. Sundowns slash Kaizer Chief's lead at the top of the PSL log Sport
  2. Bloem Celtic force a deserved draw with Orlando Pirates Sport
  3. Baroka coach Kerr returns to the PSL after suffering personal tragedy Soccer
  4. Iqraam Rayners injury poser for Stellenbosch FC Soccer
  5. SuperSport United cut Kaizer Chiefs down to size Soccer
  6. Wits coach Gavin Hunt bemoans Thabang Monare blow Soccer
  7. Sundowns coach Mosimane confirms he's eyeing former Chiefs star Musona Soccer
X